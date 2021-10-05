How to try the Fortnite Renegade Skull Trooper skin for free early

Fortnite often gives players the chance to earn new skins for free. They host cups where top players are gifted the skin for free all the time, such as the J Balvin Cup, the Gamora Cup and the Wonder Woman Cup. This time, players have been given the opportunity to unlock the Renegade Skull Trooper skin for free.

The Renegade Skull Trooper skin was recently announced and while there have been several variations of the Skull Trooper skin, the Renegade version is the latest. It's a popular skin type and now players will likely be rushing to try and get it for free. Here's how they can do that.

Shiina @ShiinaBR NEW RENEGADE RAIDER SKULL TROOPER SKIN! NEW RENEGADE RAIDER SKULL TROOPER SKIN! https://t.co/oIOvTLOqZM

Getting the Renegade Skull Trooper skin for free in Fortnite

Unfortunately for those players who do unlock it, the Renegade Skull Trooper skin will only be temporarily free. Much like the Bugha Late Game tournament, this skin will only be available to certain players for a short amount of time. This time, it will occur in the Fortnite Late Game Arena.

Fortnite players who get to 10 or more eliminations in the Late Game Arena will be awarded the Renegade Skull Trooper skin for that match. Their avatar will transform into the new Halloween skin upon reaching that count.

Once it's all said and done, they'll revert to their previously equipped skin and will have to purchase the Renegade Skull Trooper for use in other modes or for permanent usage. They can't completely unlock it for free, but a short free trial is available.

Epic Games seems to be hoping that this will entice Fortnite players to purchase the skin, but it's likely that a ton of people were planning to even before they were able to test drive it. The Skull Trooper skins have always been some of the most popular ones in the game.

Skull Trooper skins are always beloved by the players. Image via Epic Games

Either way, players who can't or aren't going to buy it at least have the chance to see what it's like before giving it a pass.

