Fortnite Halloween skin 'Renegade Skull Trooper' officially revealed

There have been several different Fortnite Halloween skins over the years. Sparkle Skull Trooper, Peely Bone, Teef, Brainiac, Hollowhead, Jack Gourdon and more have all made their way into Fortnite in time for spooky season.

The first skins that really started this trend were the Ghoul Trooper and Skull Trooper and now it seems as if Fortnite is adding another variation of the Skull Trooper. This time it's the Renegade Raider version.

Fortnite officially announces the Renegade Skull Trooper skin

In an image shared by Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, Fortnite has teased a few things. Primarily, the Renegade Skull Trooper is yet another in the long line of Skull Trooper skins. This one appears to be the Renegade Raider mashed up with the Skull Trooper.

Shiina @ShiinaBR NEW RENEGADE RAIDER SKULL TROOPER SKIN! NEW RENEGADE RAIDER SKULL TROOPER SKIN! https://t.co/oIOvTLOqZM

While it isn't out yet, Fortnite players are prepared for the onslaught of this skin once it does arrive. Since it figures to be an Item Shop skin, it will be widely purchased and used.

This often happens around the time a skin is released in Fortnite. The Rift Tour event was filled with Ariana Grande skins and the lobby is soon to be filled with the Renegade Skull Trooper skin.

Fortnite's Halloween skins are always popular around this time of year, and it's very likely that they will open up a section in the Item Shop in honor of the season. This would be the perfect place to introduce the Renegade Skull Trooper and bring back Halloween favorites like Plague, Hay Man, Big Mouth and more.

Regardless, the Renegade Skull Trooper will be hitting the game very soon. Other skins may or may not accompany her.

Big Mouth was introduced for Fortnitemares and is one of the scariest skins in the game. Image via Epic Games

There are currently very few details surrounding the introduction of the Renegade Skull Trooper in Fortnite. It will likely be in the Item Shop, though that's not confirmed yet. If it is, it will likely be a 1,500 V-Buck skin that may have some accompanying cosmetics. If so, a bundle is also very likely.

