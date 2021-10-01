Top 5 Fortnite skins players wish would return to the item shop

Ever since its inception, Fortnite Battle Royale has seen countless character skins in the game. While some of these are extremely common, some are very rare and only belong in the inventory of a handful of people.

There are several players who are dedicated to playing Fortnite right now. As a reward for their support, they wish for some of the OG skins to return to the item shop. Although there might be some personal preferences, almost all players want some skins that they missed out on to come back in the game.

Most popular Fortnite skins that fans want in the item shop

Not every player started playing Fortnite Battle Royale since it came out. Majority of OG Fortnite players have had the opportunity to buy or grind some of the rarest skins in the game. Here are the top 5 skins that Fortnite players right now want to return to the item shop:

5) Black Knight

The Black Knight skin in Fortnite was technically not an item shop skin. It was once hailed as one of the most sweatiest skins as it was the level 70 skin for the Chapter 1 Season 2 battle pass.

Back then, Fortnite did not have as many players as it does now. This means many players missed out on this sweaty skin and wish Epic Games brings it to the item shop in the future. However, all those players who ground hard to get the Black Knight skin would certainly be upset if this happens.

4) Catalyst

Catalyst is another popular battle pass skin that players want to see in the item shop. This character was a tier 1 skin in the Fortnite Season X battle pass, and its 'Overcharged' style is one of the most amazing-looking skins in the game so far.

Although Catalyst might not be as rare, it still is popular because of its looks. Only the best players roam around the island donning the Catalyst skin, and who wouldn't want a chance to show that off.

3) Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper is the original Fortnitemares skin, and only those who played the game back in October 2017 had the skin. However, Epic Games released the skin once again in the item shop after massive demand from the fans. This clearly left the original owners of the skin upset.

Regardless, there are still several players who missed out on the second opportunity to own the Ghoul Trooper skin in Fortnite and want another shot at getting it.

2) John Wick

The infamous assassin still remains one of the sweatiest Fortnite skins of all time. John Wick initially came to the battle royale game back in 2019 as a promotion for the movie. However, many players missed the opportunity to buy the skin.

Once again, Epic re-released the John Wick Fortnite skin earlier this year. However, the craze around this character never goes down. The hype around John Wick will go up once again when the 4th part of the movie series comes out next year.

1) Midas

Midas is unarguably one of the most popular characters in Fortnite. He is very much relevant to the ongoing storyline of the battle royale game. Naturally, anything related to Midas is extremely hyped.

As fans await more information on the fate of Midas, they would love to play as the character. Many players are desperate to see the Midas Fortnite skin return to the item shop.

