Twitter reacts as Midas is teased in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Last month, Epic Games announced the Burning Wolf skin as part of the Fortnite Crew Pack. In one of the images, fans could clearly see the popular character Midas. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his return to Fortnite, which further magnified the gravity of this inclusion.

However, in that instance, Midas' appearance seemed dubious and confusing. Fortunately, a recently leaked trailer for the Burning Wolf skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 changed everything.

The animated short of Burning Wolf infiltrating a castle is narrated by none other than Midas himself. Although players feared him dead, the trailer reveals more than just his voice. It also hints at Midas being alive in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Is Midas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The recent leaks clearly suggest that Midas is indeed going to be a part of Chapter 2 Season 8. Not only did the trailer incorporate his voice, but it also shows the Burning Wolf picking up a paper with a golden handprint on it.

If that hint wasn't big enough, the animated short depicts a person with a golden hand looking at the surveillance footage. Both of these events have intensified rumors of his return.

It is obvious that Midas has some role to play in the current season, and fans couldn't be more excited about his arrival.

Twitter reacts to Midas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As soon as fans found out about Midas' return in Chapter 2 Season 8, they couldn't hold their excitement and flocked to social media platforms. From YouTube comments to Twitter posts, fans are gushing over Midas' voice from the trailer.

hunter ♦️ @parunephantom just found out that midas from fortnite has an official voice and it’s MATTHEW MERCER just found out that midas from fortnite has an official voice and it’s MATTHEW MERCER

Apri 🌸 MIDAS ENTHUSIAST 🌸 @Aprikao MIDAS SPEAKING ENGLISH MAKES ME FEEL SO 💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖 LIKE DAMN THAT UEHAHUEHE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THIS IM SO EMOTIONAL. HE FINALLY SPOKE AH MY BELOVED MIDAS SPEAKING ENGLISH MAKES ME FEEL SO 💕💖💕💖💕💖💕💖 LIKE DAMN THAT UEHAHUEHE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THIS IM SO EMOTIONAL. HE FINALLY SPOKE AH MY BELOVED https://t.co/qubL5FAJYC

Nikki simps (41 days🎂🥳🎉) @nicole07305282 As soon as I got out of Midas fortnite released that trailer, I can’t get away from him. 😳 As soon as I got out of Midas fortnite released that trailer, I can’t get away from him. 😳

Archetri @WhoIsArchetri @VgikyBrewer @Silver_Spectre @WeLove_Fortnite So in thinking; device event, midas actually escaped the loop, his snapshot of that was eaten by a shark @VgikyBrewer @Silver_Spectre @WeLove_Fortnite So in thinking; device event, midas actually escaped the loop, his snapshot of that was eaten by a shark

Grease @fancyfunnylol oh my god matt mercer voices midas from fortnite oh my god matt mercer voices midas from fortnite https://t.co/xnf0ZzBKyh

Nikki simps (41 days🎂🥳🎉) @nicole07305282 SO FORTNITE RELEASED A NEW TRAILER ABOUT THE CREW PACK WITH MIDAS’S VOICE?!?!? HE SOUNDS HOT SO FORTNITE RELEASED A NEW TRAILER ABOUT THE CREW PACK WITH MIDAS’S VOICE?!?!? HE SOUNDS HOT https://t.co/xUdvCi0ZwF

The trailer was originally released on the official YouTube channel but has since been deleted. However, players can still find it on the channels of popular YouTubers and listen to the charismatic voice of Midas.

With rumors of his return seemingly confirmed by the trailer, fans are brimming with anticipation and delight.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul