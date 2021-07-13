Top 5 Fortnite live events that caught the attention of the whole world

Fortnite is well known for its uniqueness in terms of building in-game and the many wacky items players can use to secure a Victory Royale. However, in addition to these factors, what really sets the game apart from its contemporaries are the in-game live events.

Unlike most battle royales that tell their story through cutscenes and map changes, Fortnite goes all out and gives players a full cinematic experience, with in-game events in which they can participate.

While not all of them are as memorable as the developers hoped they would be, nonetheless some have stood the test of time, with many players, both old and new, talking about them at length regularly. With that being said, here are the top five Fortnite live events that have graced the game and left an impression on the community.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 8 - Start date, theme, collaborations, and more

Top 5 Fortnite events that are simply unforgettable

1) Astronomical

When Fortnite players talk about in-game live events, the first thing that comes to their minds is Astronomical. The concert featuring Travis Scott, and paying tribute to the OG seasons of the game, was by far the grandest event to to be held in-game till date.

A staggering 12 million people showed up on the first day alone to witness the spectacle. Due to its popularity, the event ran for a total of three days from April 23rd to 25th, 2020 during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2.

2) The Final Showdown

While the Travis Scott event may have been powerful enough to attract global attention, the "Final Showdown" was something out of science fiction altogether. Closely resembing the events of the movie "Pacific Rim," players got to witness a giant robot (Mecha) take on a creature from the deep in an all out battle for victory.

BEST LIVE EVENT EVER! The Final Showdown was 👏🏼 so 👏🏼 much 👏🏼 fun! Kudos @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/AKkbiXCmRj — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) July 20, 2019

Despite taking heavy damage, and having one of its hands ripped off by "Kaiju," the Mecha came through in the end, defeating the monster once and for all and saving the island of Fortnite. The event took place on July 20th, 2019, during Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 9.

3) The Device

The Device is probably one of the strangest yet most amazing in-game live events that loopers have had the privilege to be a part of. Following the explosion that rocked the agency, the Doomsday device rose, and after an electrifying display, it turned the storm into a wall of swimmable water.

since it's ch2 s2's bday, heres some screenshots from the device event

ive posted these before, but i cant find the post so



\\ #Fortography #fortnite \\

1/4 pic.twitter.com/7JwaUU7RuV — guttie (@G0RECR0W) February 20, 2021

This live event took place on June 15th 2020, during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, and following the outcome, a wall of water flooded the island.

Also Read: The story of Midas from Fortnite - How the golden marvel went from riches to rags

4) The Cube

The Cube event could be considered one of the greatest live in-game events to have occurred in Fortnite. What began as a massive bolt of lightning striking the island ended with the creation of Kevin the Cube during Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 5.

It's been exactly 1000 days since Kevin the Cube got in Fortnite.. 🗓



Could we see Kevin the Cube come back ?



| via @InformerLeaks | #Fortnite #FortniteNews | pic.twitter.com/iGsxssrPcT — Mak Tora - Fortnite News & Leaks (@Mak_Tora) May 21, 2021

The mysterious object appeared on Friday, August 24th, 2018, near Paradise Palms, and slowly began its journey towards Loot Lake. While not exactly a live event, Kevin the Cube was dynamic in nature, and with every new role, it created low gravity zones for players to enjoy.

5) The Meteor

While not the greatest live in-game in Fortnite, The Meteor was the very first that players got to witness. What began as an innocent looking dot in the sky grew larger as it got closer to revealing itself as a giant meteor.

100 players landing on the meteor in Fortnite ☄️ pic.twitter.com/f2mn3OFRgN — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) August 5, 2019

It struck the island during Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 3, taking out Dusty Depot and replacing it with a crater that came to be known as Dusty Divot. Now, while this event wasn't that significant, it set the idea that live events in-game were not just going to be cutscenes, but rather full blown interactive gameplay in real time.

Also Read: "How to get a Fortnite girlfriend" -The 5 most absurd questions Fortnite players google

Edited by Gautham Balaji