"How to get a Fortnite girlfriend": The 5 most absurd questions Fortnite players google

Fortnite has been around for a while, and it's only obvious that newcomers will have some burning questions regarding gameplay, mechanics, and storylines. However, now and then, some truly absurd and weird questions get asked by the community out of the blue.

What is Fortnite? — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 27, 2021

While most can be answered with logic and reasoning, there are a few that have evolved to become "troll questions" rather than actual questions that players may be asking.

Nonetheless, this article will try to address frequently asked questions and those absolutely wacky in nature. With that being said, these are the "question and answer" time loopers.

Questions about Fortnite that are the most asked

1) Is Fortnite dead?

This is perhaps the most frequently searched question on google by Fortnite players, fans, and doubters alike. Now and then, the question trends on Google, following debates on social media, or controversial events within the community like that time when Cody "Clix" Conrod got a warning for conducting wager matches.

To some, Fortnite will always be a "Dead Game + Ratio," while to others, the game has become an escape from reality and will probably remain such for years to come. But to answer the question (yet again), "Is Fortnite dead?" based on metrics, the answer is no.

Epic confirmed some details in court about their business and Fortnite pulls 80.4 MILLION MONTHLY USERS



"Dead game" btw pic.twitter.com/QQ4SDv6Psu — Justin (@ImTheRedMenace) May 3, 2021

2) How to be sweat in Fortnite?

This is a complex question, but it's often looked at from the wrong perspective. Being a sweaty player is not just about overbuilding, but being highly aggressive and pushing while building even when it's not needed.

I mean what do you expect them to do? Isn’t the whole point of the game to kill everyone? — A Vikings Fan (@dily_dillpickel) March 1, 2019

However, to answer the age-old question, "How to be a sweat in Fortnite?" all players have to do is get extremely good at building and outmaneuvering opponents during box fights.

While some may call it "being extra," at the end of the day, it's a battle royale game, and the goal is to win by whatever means necessary that falls within the legal boundaries of the game.

3) How to get a Fortnite girlfriend?

As ridiculous as it may seem, a few hours this question was trending on Google, and no one knows why. Irrespective, this is by far one of the most absurd questions to grace Fortnite's Google searches.

However, with all that being said, there is an answer to the question, "How to get a Fornite girlfriend," which is - Error 404 not found, next question, please.

How to get a girlfriend:

Act cringy ✅

Have a full fortnite fit ✅

Look good ❌

Have 6 pack ❌

Have a really bad lisp ✅



Is this correct ladies??? pic.twitter.com/48H2PWW2Hg — ͏ (@CaltSZN) June 20, 2021

4) What is Fortnite?

While the question, "What is Fortnite?" is one of the most asked questions related to the game, the answer is fairly simple. In essence, it's a battle royale game in which players survive to the end by any means necessary.

Now, despite the question being generic in nature, prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR sparked a flurry of creative replies from fans on Twitter after posting the question a while back and making it go viral yet again. Here are a few replies from fans.

This is absolutely the greatest description of Fortnite ever — Gary (@GaryTheCreator) June 28, 2021

Yep — Djpinzon (@diegojosepinzon) June 27, 2021

Super simplified and to the point. I like it. 🤘🏻 — CheezMoGreen. (@CheezMoGreen) June 27, 2021

what about giant 7 ft tall bananas — speedy (@speedy89392217) June 28, 2021

5) When will Fortnite end?

This is a good question in general. Now, while there is no definite answer to the question, in a recent Instagram video, Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, revealed that the storyline for Fortnite would go on for years to come.

Although the answer was ambiguous, and no specific timeline was provided, given that each "Chapter" lasts more than two years, the storyline itself could last for a decade in total, while the game could span a longer length of time. Suffice to say, Fortnite will be around for a very long time

