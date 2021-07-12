Fortnite LeBron James Skin revealed: Official release date, pricing and everything we know so far

Fortnite has done it again. LeBron James has made his way into the world of Fortnite. A game that housed skins for some of the most famous people and characters has put another notch on their belt. The collaborations range from Iron Man, the Mandalorian, Thanos, Batman, Superman, Travis Scott, Ninja, Neymar, Jr., Harry Kane and Marco Reus to LeBron James now. He recently became the first basketball player to be added to the game after the Fortnite crossover with the NBA.

MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. The King has arrived. @KingJames is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series. Read our blog for info about his Outfits, Gear and more.https://t.co/cfF6AmKqjA pic.twitter.com/8WklIyTRqz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2021

LeBron in Fortnite

James is the first NBA player to grace the Item Shop in Fortnite. Other athletes, like Harry Kane and Neymar Jr., have entered the world of Fortnite, but no basketball player has yet arrived. No NFL star has made it yet, either, but the collaboration between star athletes and Fortnite is relatively young.

Lebron James dribbles into Fortnite. Image via Epic Games Store

Starting July 14th, a mere two days away, fans will see LeBron James added with a couple of outfit variations. The first is the above-pictured Taco Tuesday outfit. James is infamous for his family's Taco Tuesday videos. The second pays homage to James' infamous shorts suit, in which he wore a suit with shorts to a postgame presser. The third appears to just be a different color of the shorts suit variation.

LeBron James' skin was highly anticipated after a leak rumored the eventual arrival of The King in the Epic v. Apple lawsuit. The Rock is also rumored, so many more celebrities and athletes could be on the way. All the variations will feature the Nike LeBron 19, the latest in James' line of shoes with Nike.

Nike LeBron 19's. Image via Sneaker News

The skin will arrive in just two days, so the time to rack up V-Bucks is now. While there's no confirmed or leaked price, it figures to probably cost 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks. Fortnite has shied away from having 2,000 V-Bucks skins, but it's not often that a skin of LeBron James' stature is added to the game. It's likely that this coincides with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring James, so that may also drive the price up.

Edited by Gautham Balaji