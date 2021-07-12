Top 5 Fortnite Icon Series skins that are better than Travis Scott

Fortnite Icon Series skins are some of the best that Epic Games has to offer. It sports popular content creators and music artists who have transcended into the virtual world to become a part of the Fortnite metaverse.

Among these Icon Series, it's well known that the Travis Scott skin is the most popular one in the community. However, is it the best skin that V-Bucks can buy? The answer is no.

So, without further ado, it's time to dive in and take a look at the top 5 Icon Series skins that are better than Travis Scott.

Icon Series skins in Fortnite that are better than Travis Scott

1) Marshmello

This is the first OG Icon Series skin to enter the world of Fortnite, and is still relevant to this day. The Marshmello outfit is based on the American DJ Christopher Comstock and was first introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7.

Imagine a Marshmello concert these days, epic has Improved SO MUCH since the first concert. It would be CRAZY. #BringItBack #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/AyJVKlbWuj — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) January 21, 2021

The skin itself fits effortlessly into the game. Suffice to say, if this was not an Icon Series skin based on a real life person, the community would probably still buy the skin due to how good it looks in general.

In addition to the simple yet outstanding design, the skin is reactive in nature as well, which makes it totally worth 1,500 V-Bucks.

Fun Fact: The outfit was originally an Epic rarity item before Epic Games released the Icon Series rarity.

2) Major Lazer

The best way to describe this outfit would be to label it as a cool urban commando, with a golden arm and microphones as thowables.The concept art is brilliant and stands out in terms of originality and design.

Join Lazerism 🕊️



Grab the Lazerism Bundle which includes the @MajorLazer Outfit, built-in Lazer Flex Emote, and Lazer Axe in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/2TvaSw9jZ6 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 23, 2019

Major Lazer not only looks cool, but even comes with an in-built emote to complete the skin's Icon Series status. The skin was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10, and was an instant hit with the community. The skin costs 1,600 V-Bucks when in the item shop.

Fun Fact: The outfit was the first in the Icon Series to have a built-in emote.

3) Ninja

Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is possibly the most famous Fortnite content creator in the world. The name has been synonymous with Fortnite since the OG days, and despite a lot of controversy and drama, the Ninja Icon Series skin is one of the most sorted till date.

It costs 1,500 V-Bucks when in the item shop and was first introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 1. The outfit has four edit styles, with two of them being reactive in nature. Suffice to say, buying the skin is V-Bucks well spent.

Fun Fact: In May 2021, on a livestream, Ninja had revealed that he made $5 million a month from Support-A-Creator codes

4) Loserfruit

Kathleen Belsten, aka Loserfruit, is the second-most followed channel on Twitch among female gamers. Due to her popularity in Fortnite, she is one of the few content creators to have an Icon Series in the game.

The outfit was introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and costs 1,500 V-Bucks. It comes with animated colorful sleeves, and has some additional hidden features as well. When donning a back bling, the character's hair is pushed to the left, and when not wearing one, her hair hangs down behind her.

Fun Fact: Kathleen Belsten is the first female Icon Series Outfit and the second Fortnite streamer to be featured in-game.

5) LazarBeam

Lannan Eacott, better known as LazarBeam, has perhaps the best underdog story by far. From a high school drop out to an Icon Series skin in Fortnite, this content creator has done it all.

The outfit comes with two edit styles, and was first introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 5, and costs 1,500 V-Bucks. While the outfits themselves are rather basic in design, they have been made to represent LazarBeam's early life as a construction worker

Fun Fact: The helmet and boots in the set have the word "yeet" on them.

