Fortnite: These backblings could potentially trigger epileptic episodes, beware

Epic Games has removed two of the best-looking Epic backblings in Fortnite right now. Diamond Grid and Heart Grid have been disabled in the game for the time being, possibly as a precaution against potential epileptic episodes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been successful so far. Like every season, this one has also brought with it loads of new content, NPCs, skins, and assorted cosmetics.

With rumors hinting towards an upcoming summer event, the community is waiting for yet another roster of new gameplay elements, possibly even a summer concert featuring a new artist.

However, items like the Diamond Grid and Heart Grid backblings may put a damper on the party if they end up being a health hazard.

Epic has removed the Diamond Grid and Heart Grid backblings from Fortnite as a potential health hazard

These Epic backblings emit bursts of light and are two of the coolest looking backblings in Fortnite. However, because of this, they might potentially trigger photolytic epilepsy among players suffering from the condition. An epileptic episode could be quite serious, especially since the target audience of Fortnite comprises mainly of pre-teens and teenagers.

Popular Fortnite data miner and leaker iFiremonkey posted a tweet yesterday about these two cosmetic items being disabled.

The Diamond Grid & Heart Grid Backblings have been disabled. pic.twitter.com/ZeCyMfMcZH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 16, 2021

Another Twitter user and YouTube content creator going by the name of Commander Nero pointed out the reason behind this (WARNING: Might trigger photolytic seizures):

This is why in case y'all are wondering pic.twitter.com/JO9fJK8I37 — Commander Nero (@TLuckynho) June 16, 2021

Exposure to this bright blinking light throughout the game may be considered extremely harmful to those susceptible to seizures. Also, since most of the player community in Fortnite is comprised of children, it's possible that many have not been diagnosed with this issue at all. In this case, it might be a greater threat than was originally thought to be.

The Diamond Grid backbling cosmetic used to be available in the in-game store or could be acquired along with the outfit of LLion. The Heart Grid backbling, on the other hand, was a part of the Neon Jungle outfit set.

