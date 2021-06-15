Fortnite Season 7 Week 2: Full list of Epic and Legendary challenges

The next set of Epic and Legendary challenges have been dropped for Fortnite players who are eager to explore all of the unique things to do in-game. Some of these challenges relate to the alien invasion and the technology that comes with it, others deal with generic interactions.

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenges take players all across the map and give them a detailed list of accomplishments to complete. With the inclusion of the Rick and Morty universe, a couple of the challenges tie in the story with Rick Sanchez as well.

Week 2 challenges will be available on June 17! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ZQWXeXbFdi — Nemesis | Fortnite Leaks (@PlaysYochit) June 12, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges list

Epic challenges

Each Epic challenge rewards players with 30,000 XP when they are finished, and there are 7 different ones to complete. The majority of them give players general tasks to complete like traveling to certain areas.

Here's the full list of Fortnite's Week 2 Epic Challenges:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake 0/7

Deal explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures 0/500

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park 0/2

Destory equipment at satellite locations 0/15

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner 0/1

Visit different named locations in a single match 0/5

Enter a UFO 0/1

Fortnite's Legendary challenges delve a little deeper into the alien and sci-fi universe by giving players tasks that directly deal with the new features added in. Rick Sanchez makes an appearance here along with the IO Tech weapons within these challenges.

Also Read: Fortnite: Rick & Morty skins send the internet into a frenzy

Image via Epic Games, Satellite/Body Scanner locations

Here's the full list of Fortnite's Week 2 Legendary Challenges:

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods 0/1 (This quest rewards 45,000 xp instead of 30,000 like the others)

Step onto a body scanner 0/1

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces 0/3

Deal damage with IO Tech weapons 0/200

Damage an IO Tech guard 0/1

🔔 Step Onto a Body Scanner! All Locations in Fortnite! - Legendary Quests Week 2 https://t.co/5fCglmcyRX pic.twitter.com/NGdYa6jYuF — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) June 15, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Map changes, cinematic teaser, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji