Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges: Where to converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven or Special Forces

Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges are live in the game and they are majorly divided into two parts, Epic and Legendary. One of the Legendary quests in Fortine requires players to converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven or Special Forces. Talking to NPCs is one of the favorite activities of any Fortnite player, as they reveal interesting tid-bits about the story arc.

In this legendary quest, players are tasked with completing the challenge to find out which NPC is loyal to the Imagined Order, an organization currently monitoring all extra terrestrial activity on the Fortnite island. Rick Sanchez, a part of the Season 7 battle pass, is also one of the NPCs who needs to pass the test. There is reason to suspect that not all NPCs share the same ideals as the Imagined Order and might have their own secret plans of dealing with the alien invasion that is currently happening in the game.

While it is unclear what Rick Sanchez has up his sleeve, the location of all NPCs on the Fortnite map is out in the open.

Also Read: Fortnite Satellite Stations (Chapter 2 Season 7): How to visit them and destroy IO equipments

Where to find NPCs in Fortnite to complete Legendary quest

Below is a list that will divulge the location of all the NPCs players need to converse with to complete the quest. All NPCs are scattered across the map, however, players are not required to talk to them all in a single match.

Rick Sanchez- IO Satelllite Station in Weeping Woods

Rook- IO Satellite Station in Dirty Docks

Marigold- Lazy Lake

Maven- IO Satellite Station in FN Radio

Special Forces- Bunker in Catty Corner

After locating the NPCs in the locations provided above, simply press the speech bubble icon to interact. Players will also have the option to purchase weapons in exchange for gold bars from the NPCs or start quests which the NPCs will allot and earn gold bars in return.

Also Read: Fortnite spray can locations (Chapter 2, Season 7): Where to find spray cans at Dirty Docks & Pleasant Park

Edited by Gautham Balaji