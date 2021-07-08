Top 5 Fortnite skins that most players bought but never use

Fortnite has so many cosmetics that it is hard to keep track of all the skins in the battle royale game.

There are some players who deem themselves collectors. They buy the coolest skins in the shop, grind out the Battle Pass, and make sure they own the best cosmetics in Fortnite.

A lot of those Fortnite skins go unused, however. There are plenty of skins that just sit around like a coat gathering dust in a closet. Players got their hands on them only to never take take them onto the Battle Bus.

5 Fortnite skins that everyone owns and doesn't use

#5 - Blue Squire

This skin came to Fortnite all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 2. It was in the Battle Pass at Tier 1. Many OG Fortnite players have this in their locker, but never put it to use. It is considered extremely rare these days with more players moving away from the game and newer players not having access to it.

#4 - Battlehawk

In the Season 4 Fortnite Battle Pass, Battlehawk was a cool unlockable. Unfortunately, the other skins in that Battle Pass were way cooler. This was the superhero themed BP that saw the likes of Omega and Zoey. Unlocking Battlehawk was easy and every player from back then probably has it. No one will know if they do or not, though, since they don't use it.

#3 - Huntress

This Season 5 Fortnite skin is extremely underused. The Season 5 Battle Pass grants this skin at Tier 1. More than likely, it is within the majority of players' lockers and they probably don't even remember it is there. The Viking theme was great, but this skin fell by the wayside.

#2 - Drift

Drift was one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. In Season 5, it was unlocked right alongside Huntress at the start of the Battle Pass. So many players leveled it up to obtain the other styles and used it for quite some time. Nowadays, Drift is nowhere to be found.

#1 - Love Ranger

Love Ranger is a classic Fortnite skin. The package that it came in, a Valentine's themed bundle, gets put in the shop every so often still, but players only buy it for the back bling. That leaves the Love Ranger in their inventory, but never used. It is a shame, as this iconic skin is actually really cool.

