The story of LazarBeam: High school dropout turned gamer who took Fortnite by storm

Almost everyone knows about Lannan Eacott. For those who aren't familiar with this name, Eacott also goes by LazarBeam. Hailing from Australia, this individual is one of the most popular Fortnite content creators. However, there's more to LazarBeam.

Despite being a content creator for many years, LazarBeam has never been involved in any major controversies until now. Although he's mainly known for his content about Fortnite, there have been a few other games that LazarBeam made videos on, in the beginning.

Who is LazarBeam?

LazarBeam dropped out of high school and joined his family's construction business because he thought that would be the best move. The lack of a college degree hasn't stopped the YouTuber from achieving success in life. Meanwhile, he's urged his young adult fan base to stay in school and earn a degree for themselves.

He started his YouTube career by making Madden videos. Other than that, he made a few GTA V videos and some other games as well. Although these games were popular when he started making these videos, his YouTube channel kicked off after taking a plunge into the world of Fortnite.

His rise on YouTube was fast-paced. He hit the one million subscriber mark in June 2017, and then a year later in 2018, hit two million. Since then, it has been a rapid climb for the YouTuber as he gained around a million subscribers every other month.

His current subscriber count on his YouTube channel stands at 17.9 million. Despite his rise, he's always made it a point to give back to the community as much as he can. LazarBeam has done a lot of charity events and helped to raise a lot of money.

During the 10th season in Fortnite, he shifted focus to Minecraft and other games because, according to him and a few other content creators, the game had stopped being fun.

Despite this shift in games, his fan base enjoyed watching his videos. This meant that no matter what content LazarBeam created, people would watch them because he does justice to the videos.

LazarBeam's story proves that people don't need a degree to be successful in life. Success can come from different places provided people are dedicated enough.