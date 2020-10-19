LazarBeam teaches his dad how to play Fortnite 

Lannan Eacott, aka LazarBeam, is currently one of the top Fortnite content creators in the world, with almost 17 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 25-year-old from New South Wales has certainly come a long way since his early days of video game commentaries.

He witnessed a major upsurge in popularity in 2018, when he began to play Fortnite Battle Royale, and soon joined the roster of an entertainment collective called the Click Crew, alongside prominent Australian gaming personalities.

Ever since he exclusively signed with YouTube earlier this year, LazarBeam has become one of the top Fortnite content creators on the platform. He is also gearing up to feature in Ryan Reynolds' upcoming movie 'Free Guy', alongside Pokimane, Ninja and Jacksepticeye.

LazarBeam is also known to share great camaraderie with his father, who recently made a surprise appearance on his stream, where his son hilariously attempted to teach him how to play a game of Fortnite.

LazarBeam and Dad play Fortnite

LazarBeam began the video by issuing a hilarious disclaimer to fans and also advised his father on how to 'shoot' him in his classic trademark style:

"Ladies and Gentlemen , I am going to get my dad a Victory Royale ...if I don't, I'm pretty sure he will hit me with a wooden spoon."

"Pick up the gun, now I want you to figure out how to shoot your son, execute me father!"

LazarBeam then went on to encourage his father, who has experience as a construction worker in real life, to build in the game.

The duo even shared a memorable father-son fishing trip experience as Lazar taught his dad how to fish, harvest materials and navigate in the Fortnite map.

He then went on to hilariously teach his dad how to aim. His dad was clearly struggling as he exclaimed in frustration:

"I don't know what I'm bloody doing, I'm lost, I'm lost !"

LazarBeam then taught his dad how to drive in-game and helped him secure his first elimination, which prompted a wholesome response from LazarBeam Sr:

"I got one, I got one , how did I do that? How good was that?"

From referring to LazarBeam's Fortnite partner Fresh as his 'grandson' to securing an impressive three kills in his Fortnite debut, Lazar Sr seems to have thoroughly enjoyed himself as he gained a Victory Royale alongside his son, thereby bringing the wholesome video to an end.