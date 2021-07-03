Fortnite Season 8: Start date, theme, collaborations, and more

Many fans might think it's too soon to talk about Fortnite Season 8 when the current season is just a quarter of the way through. But if not now, then when?

Given that Fortnite Season 7 started with a bang (quite literally when the Spire was destroyed), it would be interesting to think about the possibilities of the next season?

Following in the wake of an alien invasion, what possible theme could come next, and how will the island look once Season 7 comes to a close? So many burning questions, and yet so little information.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

While the information on hand is limited, some speculations and conclusions can be drawn based on leaks showcased thus far.

While not everything showcased will come to fruition, the chances are always there. With that being said, it's time to explore the infinite possibilities of Fortnite Season 8.

Fortnite Season 8: The future is now

Timeline

If everything goes according to plan, Fortnite Season 8 should start on September 12th. By all means, Epic Games will drop the trailers for the Battle Pass and theme before the new season goes live.

Season 7 is 26% complete. [72 days remaining] pic.twitter.com/0NhQVbD2HY — Fortnite Season 7 Progress (@FNProgress) July 2, 2021

Theme

While the new season should start without a glitch, the main question on the player's mind must be:

"What is going to be the theme?"

Judging from how Fortnite when from Primal to somewhat futuristic, fans could see a potential space-age theme on the island in Fortnite Season 8.

IO guards have appeared at believer beach and has set up check points.#Fortnite #FortniteInvasion



Images via @FN_Assist pic.twitter.com/JcMozdUbDY — Breadsniffer I Game news and leaks (@BreadSniffer1) June 29, 2021

In addition to the space-age/futuristic theme, the IO will still be on the island and will once more play a vital role in the storyline.

The Foundation will also be a part of the theme, given that he's been freed from the Spire. While many players are hoping for him to be showcased in Fortnite Season 7, Epic will take its time unraveling his storyline.

Suffice to say, he won't be seen until the end of the ongoing season.

Map changes

A few things are going on with the map at the moment. Locations such as Holly Hedges will soon become a nesting ground for the aliens, and Coral Castle is set to be either destroyed or abducted into the Mothership.

fortnite chapter 2 season 8 map pic.twitter.com/kF79am45UV — DelwineO (@ODelwine) June 29, 2021

Given that these changes will soon occur, the map for Fortnite Season 8 could represent a post-alien invasion, wherein the NPCs have adopted alien technology to use and harness their full capabilities.

According to a few rumors, the Mothership itself is also set to crash into the island. But given its size, that more than likely won't be the case. However, there may be a smaller UFO that will eventually crash into the island.

Collaborations

Fortnite Season 8 may just see a few collaborations with Marvel. Given that Loki and Thanos skins were recently introduced, this indeed seems like a possibility.

Resident leaker ShiinaBR also talked about the chance of a Carnage skin coming into the game. With the DC collaboration ending in a few days, it would clear the way for a full-blown collab with the MCU.

RUMOR: A Carnage skin could be coming to the game in the coming months.



This was stated by a source that has been correct in the past, but I'm still going to mark this as a rumor since plans can always change.



Carnage will be part of the new Venom movie coming out in September. pic.twitter.com/JA4hb6f8zy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 15, 2021

In addition to the MCU collaboration, Epic has been sending out surveys that contain potential future collaboration possibilities, ranging from lifestyle brands to video game characters and even anime.

But, as always, it's left to be seen which collaborations will make it to the new season.

