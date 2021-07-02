When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 end: Season 8 start date, leaks, and everything we know so far

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 7 is underway, with its fourth week of challenges already here. It's been a relatively young season, but that hasn't stopped players from looking ahead to Season 8. Season 7 brought a lot of changes with it including new characters, new themes, new storylines and an all-new battle pass. It only makes sense that Season 8 might do the same thing and revolutionize the game. Players are naturally looking forward to that. Some have even begun conceptualizing a map.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 isn't a complete unknown. There are things that are known about the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Though this season is relatively fresh, at some point it will come to an end. All good things come to an end and all Fortnite seasons come to an end. All Fortnite chapters come to an end too, as players learned after the Season X finale. Season 7 is no different.

Given that Season 7 has coincided with summer, it makes sense that it will last through the warm season. That puts July and August probably in the rearview mirror when it comes to the arrival of Season 8. Season 7 will end sometime in September and the tentative date for the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is September 13th, which is a Monday.

While there are precious few details surrounding the next season of Fortnite (there aren't even many details about the end of the current season), there are things players have been speculating about that would make sense. The entirety of Chapter 2 has been centered around Zero Point and merging realities.

Nexus War. Image via CNET

This led to Marvel characters fighting the Nexus War and the Mandalorian joining the fight later. A DC Comics collaboration would be in order since they've already done a Marvel one, and it would fit in that theme, especially with the addition of Superman to this season's storyline.

Superman. Image via HTXT.AFRICA

The Foundation is another likely appearance, as he is extremely important to the Zero Point and the overarching chapter storyline. If Fortnite stays on the ten-season track for Chapter 2, then the end is drawing near and things could start rapidly changing with Season 8.

Here is my Theory for the Fortnite Crew. When the Mother ship adducts Coral Castle. the Foundation, will wake up near the wreckege. Which will give us the second pack for the Fortnite Crew. Thanks @iFireMonkey for info about the second pack on YT. #fortniteleaks #Fortnite — Chris Jones (@chrisjones74801) July 1, 2021

For now, there's not a lot of information out there, but Season 8 is likely to be a huge season in the world of Fortnite.

Edited by Gautham Balaji