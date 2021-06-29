Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Alien Nanites, Epic Games love surveys, and Steamy Stacks' secret

Fortnite's Season 7 has transformed the game entirely with the amount of content Epic Games has released and updates to the gameplay itself. Aliens have engulfed the map, collaborations have crossed Fortnite's path, and a different style of Battle Pass allows players to unlock rewards at their own pace.

Twitter recently hosted a series of new leaks for Fortnite that give players some insight into the upcoming changes. Season 7 has already seen some major game modifications with many more on the way from Epic Games' ingenious planning.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks open the door for the next stage of the alien meta

Alien Nanites

Like the Nuts and Bolts that players can find to craft different versions of their weapons, Alien Nanites lead to alien and IO Tech ones. It takes one Alien Nanite to transform a weapon from each type, resulting in a different alien iteration.

Here's what the crafting table looks like with the Alien Nanites:

Soon you'll be able to craft your weapons into Alien Weapons using Alien Nanites.



[1 Alien Nanite = 1 craft from Normal to Alien Weapons]



Assault Rifles -> Pulse Rifle

SMGs -> Kymera Ray Gun

Pistols -> Bad News

Snipers -> Rail Gun



These can be enabled VIA a hotfix! pic.twitter.com/GqFLztRd2E — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 27, 2021

Fortnite surveys

Epic Games released the latest surveys for their Battle Royale game to obtain feedback directly from the players.

Most of these pertain to improving Fortnite while adding and removing elements on the basis of player preferences.

Following all of the changes that shook the Fortnite world, seeing a survey to help the developers polish the game is a nice touch. With dozens of options to choose from, players can insert their voice into the Fortnite community to help Epic Games decide where to take the game.

Another Epic Games #Fortnite Survey sent to some players via Email recently. Here are the highlights of the survey (excluding the generic questions or ones we've seen often before).



- Aspects of BR

- Crew bonuses list



[Thread 1/4] pic.twitter.com/lz0FS8SBmh — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 27, 2021

Alien Mothership approaches POIs

As players have discovered in Fortnite's Alien Mothership mini-game, there are several areas of known locations hovering inside the giant ship.

Multiple theories suggest that other named locations will be abducted in the near future, and Steamy Stacks appears to be number 1 on the list.

The Mothership seems to be slowly approaching Steamy Stacks.

Via @KaspolLeaks | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/lmPZBEr6Ed — Mikey | Fortnite Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) June 27, 2021

Steamy Stacks might be the next target for the Alien Mothership, but others think a different location will be destroyed next.

Here's the comparison to how the Mothership Shadow looked at the Start of #FortniteSeason7 compared to the current progress.



Keep in mind that it only started moving on the 23rd (only 3 days ago!) we can expect it to circle around to Coral Castle very soon! https://t.co/SBHavgOE14 pic.twitter.com/RYY92KFUcK — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 26, 2021

The map changes that could spawn from this aren't very clear, but it's apparent that change is imminent with the Alien Mothership's movement. Just when Season 7 started to explode with content, Epic Games seems to have more on the way for players to explore.

