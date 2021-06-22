Fortnite Season 7: How to get inside the Alien Mothership

It's about time for Fortnite's Alien Mothership to make an appearance in the game's Season 7 as the source of the invasion. As an added feature, players can enter the giant ship themselves to walk around and explore POIs that the aliens have abducted.

Inside The Mother Ship there's actual abducted POIs like Lucky Landing & Butter Barn! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

HYPEX, a well-known Fortnite leaker and information source, revealed there are places for players to see inside the Alien Mothership after gaining access. The mechanics of being abducted into the mothership appear different than the UFOs that are out that toss players around the map.

Inside Fortnite's Alien Mothership

To enter the Alien Mothership in Fortnite's latest update, players will have to look for a specific type of UFO called Abductors. These ships are much bigger than the driveable ones and hover above named locations across the map, waiting to pull players up to them.

The Mother Ship will deploy new UFOs named "Abducters" and they'll abduct you to the inside of the UFO!



This is NOT in Competitive! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Three massive Abductor ships are available at one time, and players need to walk around underneath one of these ships to join the Alien Mothership. From there, the Abductor will attempt to yank players off the ground and pull them into the mini game that awaits them.

Once inside the Alien Mothership, players are stripped of their current gear and given a backpack with a timer and a gravity-manipulating weapon. Players will have 90 seconds to collect orbs throughout the terrain inside that includes previous POIs from Fortnite.

Each orb collected will grant additional time to jump around and find more orbs. The main objective of this mini game is to find the bigger golden orbs called Vault Orbs that unlock better loot at the end of the round.

Once the mini game finishes, players will be dropped in an area with several loot chests that offer gear to pick up as a reward. Afterwards, players are dropped back into the main game midair and can glide to a new location.

Image via Epic Games

The Alien Mothership offers 5 tiers of rewards from common to legendary and includes weapons such as the Kymera Ray Gun at higher levels. Players can blast each other off the map while participating but cannot damage them.

It's easy to get sucked into the Fortnite mini game. All players have to do is survive until the Abductors pull them in. After that, players can fly around the hovering terrain inside and collect orbs to gain access to high tier loot at the end.

