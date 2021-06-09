How to get Nuts and Bolts in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite has always utilized elements of other games in their gameplay, and that is certainly not a bad thing. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, especially with most games within a single genre being pretty similar.

Fortnite, however, has done a great job of separating itself from games in its own genre by using aspects from other games. Building, for example. Now, Fortnite is adding a bit of a crafting system as well.

Players could craft primal weapons in Season 6. Image via Epic Games Store

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, players can craft weapons and even upgrade vehicles. Upgrading vehicles was a part of the game before this season, though. The new addition is crafting, which requires nuts and bolts. These can be rather difficult to find, but here's how to get nuts and bolts in Fortnite.

Items that can be crafted with "Nuts And Bolts"



- Aug (With ARs)

- Lever Action Shotgun (with a Pump)

Fortnite Nuts and Bolts: How to get them

Nuts and bolts can be found in red toolboxes. These are similar to ammo boxes, as they are placed randomly throughout the map and can be interacted with to be opened. The only difference is that the nuts and bolts boxes are much rarer than ammo boxes.

Nuts and Bolts in Fortnite. Image via Cultured Vultures

Each toolbox only gives one nut and bolt, so players shouldn't expect to find very many in a given match in Fortnite. Fortunately, players do have the ability to find something that can aid them in their search. The Recon Scanner will highlight nearby toolboxes when its projectile is fired.

The weapons that can be upgraded will be highlighted with a little crafting icon in the player's inventory. Simply interacting with that will craft the weapons.

These weapons are available through crafting:

Burst Assault Rifle

Lever Action Shotgun

AUG, the Epic and Legendary Burst Assault Rifle

Rapid Fire SMG

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 brings many changes to how the game is played, including how to get certain weapons. Not all players are fans of the crafting that's been added to the game, however.

Love it or hate it, crafting is here to provide a unique challenge for Fortnite players. In order for players to get those weapons, crafting is the only way. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is out now.

