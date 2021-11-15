Who is Rico Nasty? Rapper jumps into crowd after bottle is thrown at her onstage

Rico Nasty recently jumped into the crowd on a tour when an individual from the crowd threw a bottle at her. The incident happened at Playboi Carti’s King Vamp Tour that started a month ago.

The tour stopped in Portland, Oregon, last night and performed at the Theatre of the Clouds. During Rico Nasty’s performance, someone from the crowd threw a bottle at her, and the same was also recorded in a viral video. The people in the crowd started to point at someone, and Nasty kept on asking about the person who did it.

Security did not immediately respond to the incident, so Nasty decided to handle it herself. She jumped into the crowd and kept on searching for the individual. The other team members went down and asked her to remain calm. She then left the stage.

The rapper was the victim of a similar incident last week in Los Angeles, where the crowd booed her and cheered for Carti to come out during a show. She even argued with the public on Twitter regarding the incident.

Playboi Carti’s tour has already gone through many problems that include a scuffle and a man coming to the show wearing an ankle monitor, and the show getting canceled. The tour will continue until December 23, with stops in Toronto, New York, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more.

About Rico Nasty in brief

Rico Nasty performs on the Twin Peaks Stage during day 2 of the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on October 30, 2021, in San Francisco, California (Image via Getty Images)

Born as Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, she is a 24-year-old rapper and singer. She gained recognition with the release of her singles like Smack a B**ch and Poppin’ in 2018.

Rico Nasty started to self-release content in 2014 and released five single mixtapes by 2017. She had a huge local and underground following with SoundCloud singles like iCarly and Hey Arnold. When she became a familiar face in 2018, she signed to Atlantic Records and released her fifth mixtape, Nasty, in the same year.

Rico Nasty’s next release was a collaborative mixtape with associate Kenny Beats named Anger Management in 2019. Nightmare Vacation was her debut studio album and was released in December 2020. This was followed by the release of her seventh mixtape, Rx, which will be released sometime in 2021.

Rico Nasty’s father was African American, and her mother was Puerto Rican. Her father was a rapper because of which she was introduced to rap music when she was young. She spent her childhood in several locations like Price George’s County, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and New York.

Rico Nasty and her mother shifted to Palmer Park, Maryland, when she was 11 and enrolled in Baltimore boarding school when she was in sixth grade. She then enrolled at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George’s County and started making music.

Nasty became the mother of her first child, Cameron, when she was 18 and the child's father, Brandon, passed away from an asthma attack when Nasty was in her senior year at high school. She became popular with her music and her manager, Malik Foxx, started to purchase production equipment. Nasty revealed in an interview that Foxx is the only father figure her son has known.

