J. Cole and 21 Savage Las Vegas Tour 2021: Tickets, where to buy, dates, price and more

Music tours are back in full swing, with J. Cole and 21 Savage marking the latest duo of rappers to headline a major event.

The J. Cole and 21 Savage 2021 tour is called The Off-Season, which is the name of J. Cole's latest album release. The tour will start in September and end on October of this year.

J. Cole will be performing at major arenas all across the United States. 21 Savage will join J. Cole, and fans can also expect to see Morray as a special guest artist.

The first event will take place in Miami, and the final act of the tour will be held in Los Angeles in October.

J. Cole Off-Season tour dates and ticket sales

The Off-Season Tour. With @21savage and @morrayda1 🚀🚀🚀



Presale starting tomorrow. Tickets on sale Friday @ https://t.co/vxEarN5m4y



s e e . y o u . i n . a . f e w pic.twitter.com/FIwSfidLBP — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 22, 2021

Ticket sales for the J. Cole tour will open on Wednesday, June 23. However, only presale tickets will go on sale.

Pre-sale will take place on Spotify first. Tickets will then be sold on Live Nation, the LN Mobile App, the radio and the local venue.

After the presale tickets are sold, the general public will be able to pick up their own J. Cole tour tickets. Ticket sales to the general public will start on June 25. Tickets can be purchased on the Dreamville website.

There are plenty of locations for the J. Cole tour. They are listed below:

Fri Sep 24: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sat Sep 25: Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Mon Sep 27: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Sep 28: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Sep 29: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Fri Oct 01: Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat Oct 02: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Mon Oct 04: Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 05: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 07: Chicago, IL - United Center

Sun Oct 10: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Mon Oct 11: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

Thu Oct 14: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Oct 16: Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 17: Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena

Wed Oct 20: Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Thu Oct 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Tickets will go on sale soon, so fans of J. Cole should do their research and act quickly.

