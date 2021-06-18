Hellfest 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, how to buy, and everything about the music festival as it returns

Hellfest is back, but the wait is going to be longer than many might have expected. Rather than being hosted as a festival this year, it will fully return in 2022 within France.

Due to the pandemic, Hellfest had to get postponed. However, with the return of the festival in 2022, there are a lot of expectations. Fans can expect an entire seven-day event that will also span over two weekends. During that time, they can expect over 350 different bands to appear on six separate stages of the event.

Some acts that fans can expect will be huge names such as Avenged Sevenfold, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Scorpions. There is endless metal for fans of Hellfest to look forward to, and luckily, the dates have finally been confirmed.

Hellfest 2022 details and official dates

🔥 Hell is Back🔥



17 > 26 June 2022 - Extended 15th Anniversary

7 Days / 350 Bands.



Once in a lifetime Celebration #hellfest — Hellfest Open Air Festival (@hellfestopenair) June 17, 2021

With Hellfest officially back in 2022, fans can plan around these dates once the pandemic has slowed down. There are two parts to Hellfest, which will essentially split the event, and one may be harder to access than the other.

Part one of Hellfest will take place on June 17th, 18th, and 19th. People within Hellfest can expect major acts in this part of the event. These will include Avenged Sevenfold, The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth, Korn, and Deftones. Of course, there are far more, but those will be some of the main headlines.

This part of the event has been sold out for nearly two years now, since 2019. Getting tickets will require finding some from someone who already owns them. However, the second part of Hellfest is being expanded for festival-goers to participate and buy tickets.

Part two of Hellfest will begin on June 23rd and continue through June 24th, 25th, and 26tyh. This section will have headline acts like Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, and Scorpions.

There will be two separate times to purchase tickets for Hellfest. The first is July 6th, slotted for anyone who had already reserved tickets and has a personal code. Everyone else will be able to attempt a ticket purchase the next day, on July 7th. Two tickets per order are the maximum, and they will cost €289 each with fees.

The tickets will give everyone a four-day pass to the second part of Hellfest in 2022. Single-day passes should also be on sale when the purchases go live.

