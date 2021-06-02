Coachella 2022: Lineup, tickets, how to buy, and everything about the music festival as it returns

On Tuesday, June 1st, the official Twitter account of the Coachella music festival announced their highly anticipated return for April 2022.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, better known solely as Coachella, is an annual festival held in Indio, California. It was started in 1999 by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen and is organized by a company called Goldenvoice.

Coachella is infamous for its high numbers in attendance, as well as frequent celebrity sightings and glamorous outfits.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

Coachella returns for 2022

In March 2020, Coachella had been postponed from April to October 2020 due to the rising restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in June 2020, the festival was canceled entirely for the first time in two decades. And fans were upset, as they were looking forward to when they would be able to see their favorite artists perform live again.

Fortunately, Coachella posted on Tuesday afternoon that they were scheduled for a two-weekend 2022 return, filled with a lineup of everyone's favorite artists and performers. In fact, the lineup is rumored to be the same from 2020.

The festival will be held during its usual month and weekends, April 15-17 and 22-24. Advance ticket sales on the Coachella website will begin on Friday, June 4th at 10 AM PST and 1 PM EST. And the tickets usually range from $300 to $2,000.

Ticket sales for the Coachella festival will begin on Friday, June 4th (Image via Coachella.com)

Fans concerned over refund for 2020 tickets

Since the festival was canceled for 2020, fans who had already purchased their tickets, wristbands, and passes were promised a rollover for the postponed dates.

However, as the postponed festival was ultimately canceled as well, fans were left to their devices to wait in high anticipation for the announcement of the next Coachella festival date.

Instead of instant excitement, the majority of fans replied to Coachella's Twitter post with questions about their 2020 refunds and rollovers.

If we have tickets from 2020, they rollover correct?? — plastic hearts total landscaping (@Dani1818) June 1, 2021

will our tickets from 2020 still be valid? — allegra (@allegraruizz) June 1, 2021

what if we still have our 2020 ticket lmfao — nic (@nicolasubi) June 1, 2021

Will tickets from 2020 rollover? What’s the logistics like? — Manila_Killa (@Manila_Killa) June 1, 2021

Sooo, fuck our 2020 tickets or? — jorge (@jorgyyporgyy) June 1, 2021

what about 2020 pass holders? — nathan york (@nathanyork790) June 1, 2021

ummmm what about our 2020 tickets?! — Jada🍒 (@jadababyyxo) June 1, 2021

Y’all haven’t even gave me my refund from 2020 🙂 — mitzy (@mtzaz95) June 1, 2021

Are my tickets that I rolled over still valid? — Chris Barbeaux (@barbeaux) June 1, 2021

What about our 2020 tickets ??? — Joanna (@Joannaxo_93) June 1, 2021

Aside from the ticket refund frenzy, fans are also excited to see what the musician lineup will be like for next year. Artists such as Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Anitta, and more are rumored to be some of the artists amongst many that will be headlining the 2022 Coachella Festival.

