Summerfest 2021: Lineup, tickets, how to buy and everything to know about the music festival 

Music festivals are making a comeback as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across the United States, and Summerfest 2021 is the latest to join the list.

As one of the biggest music festivals in the United States, plenty of fans will want in. Luckily, information about the event is already out.

One of the main attractions of the event will be the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which has a 23,000-person capacity limit.

Over 700,000 people have been known to attend Summerfest in the past, and over 800 different musical acts have performed in the festival.

The biggest performances at Summerfest 2021 will take place at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Some of the headliners include Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers, and Chance The Rapper. While these acts are in the headlines, they are, by no means, the only acts at Summerfest 2021.

Summerfest 2021 ticket details, date, and location

Summerfest 2021 will have three separate official dates. The event will take place in Milwaukee from September 1 to September 4, September 8 to 11, and finally from September 16 to 19. Each date starts a couple of days before the weekend and ends on a Saturday or a Sunday.

While getting into a major amphitheater with headline acts will be difficult, there are three separate weeks with seven ground stages available at Summerfest 2021. There is plenty of space and opportunity to see major acts. These include artists such as Joan Jett, Ludacris, Brett Eldredge, and Diplo.

There are three different types of tickets at Summerfest 2021. The first is the general admission ticket for a day-one pass. At base price, each ticket costs $23, but senior tickets are $15 and tickets for children are only $5. These tickets are for the regular Summerfest 2021 shows, but not the massive amphitheater performances.

Multi-day passes will also be available with three different variables. One ticket will cost $57 for three days, $75 for six days, and a flat $100 for nine days. Tickets can be found on the official Summerfest 2021 website or at the box office when the event begins.

Tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater show are completely different. Each show requires a separate ticket. The ticket prices can range from $60 to $500. Many of the shows are yet to be released for sale.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh