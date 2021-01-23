Report: WWE won't provide talent with COVID-19 vaccine 

WWE has recently had a COVID-19 outbreak, and four Superstars, including Drew McIntyre, tested positive for the virus. Despite this news, the company reportedly won't provide their talent with the vaccine.

According to Fightful Select, WWE recently informed their talent via their talent relations app that they won't be provided with a COVID-19 vaccine through the company. The report also states that it's the talents' own responsibility to schedule and get the vaccine.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic effect on WWE as a business and as a product. Many WWE personnel including wrestlers and agents were released or furloughed by the company last year as a result of the budget cuts. The latest Superstar who was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus is current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was placed in quarantine.

Here is Fightful Select's report on WWE not providing talent with the COVID-19 vaccine:

WWE talent were informed via their talent relations app recently that they would not be receiving a COVID-19 vaccine through WWE, and that it was their own responsibility to schedule and get said vaccine. This surprised several WWE talent, that were expecting this to be set up through WWE, while others that we spoke to figured because of the nature of their status as independent contractors that it would end up this way. There was a ton of frustration among talent that we've spoken to, who noted there are influential people near the top of WWE who actively speak against COVID. In the day since Drew McIntyre's announcement, several other names behind the scenes have tested positive for COVID.

“I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly.” — @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0Pd2vQHyUH — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021

Dave Meltzer reported that three other Superstars in WWE tested positive for the virus other than McIntyre, but he didn't specify who they were. Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to make a return on Monday Night RAW next week, meaning must have improved significantly.

How WWE continued producing shows during the pandemic

WWE introduced the world to the ThunderDome

In 2020, many sports all over the world were put on hold, but WWE kept their shows running and they managed to provide the globe with an escape during difficult times. For the first-time ever, WrestleMania, the Super Bowl of wrestling and sports entertainment, emanated from an empty arena without fans in attendance.

Advertisement

#WrestleMania 37 is about to get BUC-wild. 🏴‍☠️



We're heading to @RJStadium on April 10th & 11th, 2021! pic.twitter.com/YLBSD1yy3z — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2021

The company then took their production to the next level by constructing the WWE ThunderDome, which virtually enabled fans to be part of WWE shows. This year's WrestleMania, however, will reportedly have fans in attendance, which will bring more life to the Showcase of Immortals.