WWE reportedly considering changing WrestleMania 37 plans

WWE has made several changes to its programming ever since the pandemic swept the United States and the rest of the world. From wrestling in front of no audience, to using different venues, as well as having a virtual audience, WWE has had to make a few changes over the last few months.

And it seems that WWE will continue to tweak things in 2021, and even make changes to their marquee event - WrestleMania. WrestleMania 37 was originally set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in California, but WWE changed to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, which was supposed to be the venue for this year's WrestleMania.

WWE to move the scheduled date of WrestleMania 37?

WrestleVotes are reporting that WWE is considering moving WrestleMania 37 from March 28, 2021 to April 11 or April 18. The report states that the reason WWE are planning to do this is to give them some more time to potentially bring fans to the venue.

"There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from 3/28 to 4/11 or even 4/18. The goal remains to have fans in attendance for the event. The thought process of moving back the show a few weeks only helps that out."

There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from 3/28 to 4/11 or even 4/18. The goal remains to have fans in attendance for the event. The thought process of moving back the show a few weeks only helps that out. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 12, 2020

WrestleMania 36 took place at the Performance Center earlier this year, and was held at the Performance Center as well as an offsite location for a match. The show was held over two days for the very first time in WrestleMania history. WrestleMania 36 was aired on April 5 and April 6, 2020, and had a total of 19 matches over the two days.

It remains to be seen if WWE continues with the two-day event for WrestleMania 37 or keeps it to a single day. The rumors hint at a match between Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion, and The Rock at The Show of Shows next year. There's also been speculation of a match between Randy Orton and Edge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. A recent report stated that the two could face off in an "I Quit" match.