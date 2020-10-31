WWE rumored to have 4 names ready to face Roman Reigns; update on match against The Rock

The WWE Universe is loving the current side of Roman Reigns. Since The Big Dog's return from a four-month hiatus, he has turned heel and has captured the Universal Championship. Roman Reigns has defended the Universal Championship against WWE Superstars, such as Jey Uso and Braun Strowman. Many recent reports suggest that Roman Reigns is on course to face The Rock at WrestleMania 37, but nothing is confirmed.

Who is Roman Reigns' next opponent on WWE SmackDown?

At Survivor Series, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is scheduled to face Randy Orton. But after that clash, both brand Champions will continue defending their titles against Superstars from their respective shows.

According to the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE has four Superstars to choose from as Roman Reigns' opponent after Survivor Series. The WWE Superstars in question are Big E, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan. Meltzer also noted that Daniel Bryan might be the most likely candidate to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship next.

Is Roman Reigns facing The Rock at WrestleMania 37?

In the same report, Meltzer also added an update on Roman Reigns' potential match against The Rock at WrestleMania.

"There is no word that is official but it would make sense if the cards fell into place, regarding Johnson’s schedule, fans being back at shows and Johnson wanting a memorable true final match."

After the most recent episode of SmackDown, it does seem like WWE has moved from Roman Reigns' feud with Jey Uso and is setting up a clash between Uso and Bryan that may materialize into a feud between Bryan and Reigns.

As far as the possibility of Roman Reigns facing The Rock is concerned, the WWE Universe is already sold on the match given that Reigns' feud with Jey Uso was very personal.