Edge has been away from the WWE ring since he clashed with Randy Orton at Backlash. The two WWE Superstars went head-to-head in what was the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever in WWE's books. During the match, Edge tore his tricep, sidelining him for over four months now. Reports suggest that Edge will be fit to compete by WrestleMania 37.

One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do. pic.twitter.com/nVz0Fnl9y3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 12, 2020

Edge vs. Randy Orton in the works for WrestleMania 37?

Edge returned to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble in January after nine long years. Since his return, the Rated-R Superstar has been pitted in a feud with his former teammate, Randy Orton.

Orton and Edge have faced each other on two occasions, with each getting the better of the other on separate occasions. It looked like they were heading into a rubber match at SummerSlam, but those plans were nixed after the Rated-R Superstar's tricep injury.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that Randy Orton and Edge will face each other in an I Quit match at WrestleMania 37. He also noted that changes might be made to the match when WrestleMania 37 comes around, but adding the "I Quit" stipulation is the plan for now.

Randy Orton recently won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Hell In A Cell. On the following night on WWE RAW, McIntyre told the WWE Universe that he intended to get his title back no matter what. To make things worse for the current WWE Champion, The Fiend has piqued interest in Randy Orton's title as well.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, The Fiend appeared behind Orton while Orton was making his escape from McIntyre. The Viper purposely didn't turn around and made his way back to the ring to brawl with The Scottish Psychopath instead.