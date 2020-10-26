WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 saw Randy Orton win his 14th world championship. Orton faced Drew McIntyre in the main event inside the dreaded and unforgiving Cell structure. The match saw both men climb up to the top of the Cell where Orton struck McIntyre with a steel pipe. On their way down from the Cell, Orton sent McIntyre crashing down through the announcer's table at ringside. The finish of the match saw Randy Orton dodge the Claymore Kick before hitting the RKO to win the 14th world championship in WWE. Orton's win ended Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion at 203 days.

Edge to challenge Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 37?

Following Randy Orton's win at WWE Hell In A Cell, Dave Meltzer gave us an update on possible plans for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE's plan could be to have Edge challenge Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 next year:

I certainly was given the impression tonight that it's Orton and Edge the direction right now for that championship.

Meltzer also gave his thoughts about Randy Orton as the WWE Champion:

Orton's been great. I think Orton as a short-time champion right now can be great but you can't build this thing around Randy Orton. It's a step backwards and they may be doing that because they take a lot of steps backwards.

If WWE do go through with Edge vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, it will definitely be one of the marquee matches on the card, although the match doesn't really need a title. Edge made his return to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble and soon got into a feud with Randy Orton.

Edge went on to beat Randy Orton in their Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. In the rematch at Backlash, Randy Orton beat Edge.

Advertisement

Edge is still out of action from the injury he picked up during the match at Backlash.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling