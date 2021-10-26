What is Chance the Rapper's net worth? Rapper's fortune explored as he buys Bannockburn home for $2.3 million

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten, have recently purchased a five-bedroom, 9,251 sq. ft. mansion worth $2.3 million.

The recently purchased mansion has 6½ bathrooms, six fireplaces, a room with authentic Iowa burn beams, and a kitchen with a big central island. The kitchen also has a sub-zero refrigerator, marble baker’s counter, two Thermador ovens, granite countertops, two sinks, a Thermador range, and two Miele dishwashers.

The mansion also has a library, a home office with a studio, a primary bedroom with a sitting area, and a walkout lower level that has a bar, game room, exercise room, and home movie theater. There is a pool, patio, and four-car garage outside.

The sellers have been working for nine years to sell the house. They first listed it for $3.29 million in 2012 and later decreased it to $3.1 million and $3 million in 2013. It was priced at $2.88 million in 2015 and decreased to $2.77 million in 2016 before finalizing it for $2.9 million in 2017.

The house was again rented for $10,500 per month in 2020 and finalized at $2.35 million in November. Chance the Rapper’s mother represented him during the deal and did not comment on anything about the purchase.

Chance the Rapper’s net worth explored

Chance the Rapper addressed fans during the 2021 Chicago Sky Championship Parade on October 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Image via Getty Images)

Born on April 16, 1993, as Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, he is a 28-year-old rapper, singer, and record producer. His debut mixtape, 10 Day, was released in 2012 and gained recognition following the release of his second mixtape, Acid Rap, in 2013.

The rapper’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million, and he has been one of the highest-paid rappers in the last few years. He made more than $50 million between 2017 and 2019.

He started a nonprofit titled 'SocialWorks' in 2016, aiming to create new youth programs for the people of Chicago. He intended to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools in 2017 and was awarded the UNICEF 'Chicago Humanitarian Award' in 2020.

Chance the Rapper earned $32 million between 2016 and 2018 from his several endeavors. He made $22 million between 2017 and 2018 from recording, touring, and endorsements. He earned almost $54 million in just two years.

Chance the Rapper was named as Chicago’s 'Outstanding Youth of the Year' for his activism in 2014. He later joined a nonprofit group called 'Empowerment Plan' to start an initiative titled 'Warmest Winter' in 2016.

