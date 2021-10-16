6ix9ine Spotify hacked: Memes galore after rapper’s account is taken over by hackers

Hackers reportedly took over Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Spotify account in the early hours of Saturday, October 16. The hacked profile was filled with shocking and offensive content possibly posted in an attempt to mock the rapper.

The musician’s Spotify bio was modified to state that he wanted to grow up like Lil Durk and Trippie Redd. It also mentioned that “Wack 100 is his boyfriend”, among other politically incorrect statements. The hackers also replaced the singer’s profile picture with an offensive image.

The recording artist has often made the news for several wrong reasons. His controversial life decisions have made him a constant subject of online mockery.

The latest Spotify incident also led to netizens reacting to the situation in an amusing fashion.

Twitter reacts to 6ix9ine’s Spotify hack with hilarious memes

Following the incident, several social media users took to Twitter to respond to the situation with a plethora of memes and amusing comments:

Published Author @Ter0me oh boy I sure am in the mood to listen to 6ix9ine let’s check his Spotify profile oh boy I sure am in the mood to listen to 6ix9ine let’s check his Spotify profile

Merin @Merlinszn the 3 remaining 6ix9ine fans entering his profile on spotify: the 3 remaining 6ix9ine fans entering his profile on spotify: https://t.co/EfLwgwVnPo

Kvillainy 🦋 @KvillainyHipHop How 6ix9ine looking at his Spotify page rn How 6ix9ine looking at his Spotify page rn https://t.co/5Vs1tpNVw4

Wappy ﾒ𝟶 @corsolumb Look at this cat after a horrible timeline of 6ix9ine’s Spotify weird pics :) Look at this cat after a horrible timeline of 6ix9ine’s Spotify weird pics :) https://t.co/8DH90X5FDk

Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN @SavinTheBees Go look at 6ix9ine’s Spotify profile before it gets taken down 💀💀💀 Go look at 6ix9ine’s Spotify profile before it gets taken down 💀💀💀

𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐞 @chloekristineee whoever hacked 6ix9ine's spotify profile is SICKKKK 😭 whoever hacked 6ix9ine's spotify profile is SICKKKK 😭 https://t.co/HBZPL1RCJ1

R+^* @xxrxggie what if whoever hacked 6ix9ine’s spotify was actually 6ix9ine himself.. it would be very on brand what if whoever hacked 6ix9ine’s spotify was actually 6ix9ine himself.. it would be very on brand https://t.co/rcWaWAHDWH

Jermaine @JermaineWatkins I knew not to check and see why 6ix9ine is trending... I knew not to check and see why 6ix9ine is trending... https://t.co/eGnBhdXgzU

🦅 @NoStandardz 6ix9ine trending… thought he finally went to hell. 6ix9ine trending… thought he finally went to hell. https://t.co/AtUqo3afbS

💘 @DISC0D0WN just opened 6ix9ine’s Spotify page just opened 6ix9ine’s Spotify page https://t.co/1vWfjze8Wg

SULLY @Gawthell 6ix9ine when he finds out who hacked his account 6ix9ine when he finds out who hacked his account https://t.co/DpIaqfqsxP

st @sncwchild my day was doing just fine till i saw 6ix9ine’s hacked spotify my day was doing just fine till i saw 6ix9ine’s hacked spotify https://t.co/JDsqsuktek

𝗄𝖺𝗂𝗅𝗌♡ @thatsokails sometimes i learn my lesson when it comes to be nosey. because 6ix9ine was trending and i really just had to look. sometimes i learn my lesson when it comes to be nosey. because 6ix9ine was trending and i really just had to look. https://t.co/n5aoScg690

6ix9ine has often been deemed one of the most controversial figures in the hip-hop industry. The artist’s Spotify account was possibly hacked to troll him for his feud with Lil Durk and Trippie Redd.

Last year, the 25-year-old mocked Lil Durk by posting a disrespectful tribute to his dead cousin on Instagram. In a now-deleted post, he wrote:

“CAME TO O BLOCK... came to pay my respect to @lildurk cousin nuski who was killed by gun violence. We need to change as a community #RIP NUSKI PRE ORDER THE ALBUM LINK IN MY BIO SEPTEMBER 4TH.”

In response, Lil Durk took a dig at the GOOBA singer by comparing the low sales of the latter’s Tattle Tales album with that of Trippie Redd’s relatively successful album Pegasus.

Netizens had a ball after the Spotify hack (Image via Getty Images)

The hackers used the beef to change Tekashi’s Spotify bio to claim that he aspired to be like Lil Durk and Trippie Redd while growing up.

The hacked bio also mocked the rapper’s latest association with Wack 100. The latter recently pledged to boost the singer’s career by renegotiating his deals and contracts that have been affected by his arrest and other controversial actions.

As reactions keep coming in online, it remains to be seen if the rapper will respond to the hacking incident in the future. Although none of the hackers have been identified so far, the musician’s Spotify has been changed back to its original form.

