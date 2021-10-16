×
Create
Notifications

6ix9ine Spotify hacked: Memes galore after rapper’s account is taken over by hackers

6ix9ine&rsquo;s Spotify account was recently taken over by hackers (Image via Getty Images)
6ix9ine’s Spotify account was recently taken over by hackers (Image via Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 16, 2021 09:36 AM IST
News

Hackers reportedly took over Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Spotify account in the early hours of Saturday, October 16. The hacked profile was filled with shocking and offensive content possibly posted in an attempt to mock the rapper.

The musician’s Spotify bio was modified to state that he wanted to grow up like Lil Durk and Trippie Redd. It also mentioned that “Wack 100 is his boyfriend”, among other politically incorrect statements. The hackers also replaced the singer’s profile picture with an offensive image.

The recording artist has often made the news for several wrong reasons. His controversial life decisions have made him a constant subject of online mockery.

The latest Spotify incident also led to netizens reacting to the situation in an amusing fashion.

Twitter reacts to 6ix9ine’s Spotify hack with hilarious memes

Following the incident, several social media users took to Twitter to respond to the situation with a plethora of memes and amusing comments:

oh boy I sure am in the mood to listen to 6ix9ine let’s check his Spotify profile
the 3 remaining 6ix9ine fans entering his profile on spotify: https://t.co/EfLwgwVnPo
How 6ix9ine looking at his Spotify page rn https://t.co/5Vs1tpNVw4
Me looking at 6ix9ine’s spotify rn https://t.co/UriVRI0nCZ
Look at this cat after a horrible timeline of 6ix9ine’s Spotify weird pics :) https://t.co/8DH90X5FDk
Go look at 6ix9ine’s Spotify profile before it gets taken down 💀💀💀
whoever hacked 6ix9ine's spotify profile is SICKKKK 😭 https://t.co/HBZPL1RCJ1
what if whoever hacked 6ix9ine’s spotify was actually 6ix9ine himself.. it would be very on brand https://t.co/rcWaWAHDWH
I knew not to check and see why 6ix9ine is trending... https://t.co/eGnBhdXgzU
6ix9ine trending… thought he finally went to hell. https://t.co/AtUqo3afbS
just opened 6ix9ine’s Spotify page https://t.co/1vWfjze8Wg
6ix9ine when he finds out who hacked his account https://t.co/DpIaqfqsxP
my day was doing just fine till i saw 6ix9ine’s hacked spotify https://t.co/JDsqsuktek
sometimes i learn my lesson when it comes to be nosey. because 6ix9ine was trending and i really just had to look. https://t.co/n5aoScg690
hackers once they got into 6ix9ine’s spotify… https://t.co/OG4fKTENAV

6ix9ine has often been deemed one of the most controversial figures in the hip-hop industry. The artist’s Spotify account was possibly hacked to troll him for his feud with Lil Durk and Trippie Redd.

Last year, the 25-year-old mocked Lil Durk by posting a disrespectful tribute to his dead cousin on Instagram. In a now-deleted post, he wrote:

“CAME TO O BLOCK... came to pay my respect to @lildurk cousin nuski who was killed by gun violence. We need to change as a community #RIP NUSKI PRE ORDER THE ALBUM LINK IN MY BIO SEPTEMBER 4TH.”

In response, Lil Durk took a dig at the GOOBA singer by comparing the low sales of the latter’s Tattle Tales album with that of Trippie Redd’s relatively successful album Pegasus.

Netizens had a ball after the Spotify hack (Image via Getty Images)
Netizens had a ball after the Spotify hack (Image via Getty Images)

The hackers used the beef to change Tekashi’s Spotify bio to claim that he aspired to be like Lil Durk and Trippie Redd while growing up.

Also Read

The hacked bio also mocked the rapper’s latest association with Wack 100. The latter recently pledged to boost the singer’s career by renegotiating his deals and contracts that have been affected by his arrest and other controversial actions.

As reactions keep coming in online, it remains to be seen if the rapper will respond to the hacking incident in the future. Although none of the hackers have been identified so far, the musician’s Spotify has been changed back to its original form.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी