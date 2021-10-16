6ix9ine Spotify hacked: Memes galore after rapper’s account is taken over by hackers

Hackers reportedly took over Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Spotify account in the early hours of Saturday, October 16. The hacked profile was filled with shocking and offensive content possibly posted in an attempt to mock the rapper.
The musician’s Spotify bio was modified to state that he wanted to grow up like Lil Durk and Trippie Redd. It also mentioned that “Wack 100 is his boyfriend”, among other politically incorrect statements. The hackers also replaced the singer’s profile picture with an offensive image.
The recording artist has often made the news for several wrong reasons. His controversial life decisions have made him a constant subject of online mockery.
The latest Spotify incident also led to netizens reacting to the situation in an amusing fashion.
Twitter reacts to 6ix9ine’s Spotify hack with hilarious memes
Following the incident, several social media users took to Twitter to respond to the situation with a plethora of memes and amusing comments:
6ix9ine has often been deemed one of the most controversial figures in the hip-hop industry. The artist’s Spotify account was possibly hacked to troll him for his feud with Lil Durk and Trippie Redd.
Last year, the 25-year-old mocked Lil Durk by posting a disrespectful tribute to his dead cousin on Instagram. In a now-deleted post, he wrote:
“CAME TO O BLOCK... came to pay my respect to @lildurk cousin nuski who was killed by gun violence. We need to change as a community #RIP NUSKI PRE ORDER THE ALBUM LINK IN MY BIO SEPTEMBER 4TH.”
In response, Lil Durk took a dig at the GOOBA singer by comparing the low sales of the latter’s Tattle Tales album with that of Trippie Redd’s relatively successful album Pegasus.
The hackers used the beef to change Tekashi’s Spotify bio to claim that he aspired to be like Lil Durk and Trippie Redd while growing up.
Also Read
The hacked bio also mocked the rapper’s latest association with Wack 100. The latter recently pledged to boost the singer’s career by renegotiating his deals and contracts that have been affected by his arrest and other controversial actions.
As reactions keep coming in online, it remains to be seen if the rapper will respond to the hacking incident in the future. Although none of the hackers have been identified so far, the musician’s Spotify has been changed back to its original form.