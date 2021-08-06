"My daughter is my creation": Tekashi 6ix9ine claps back at Sara Molina's claims of him being a "deadbeat dad"

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently slammed his former girlfriend, Sara Molina, for calling him a "deadbeat dad" to daughter, Saraiyah Hernandez. Sara reportedly refused to let the rapper meet his daughter after he was released from prison, without a psychological evaluation.

Last year, Sara publicly shared that her daughter is not in touch with the musician. She claimed that 6ix9ine did not reconnect with his daughter after his release. She also revealed that the rapper does not support his daughter with any financial aid.

However, during a recent appearance on the DJ Akademiks podcast, 6ix9ine refuted Sara Molina’s claims. He also shared a picture of Saraiyah with his mother during the interview:

“My mom sees my daughter every week. She is 57 years old and she gets chaperoned like she's a f***ing child over there with the other side. Look, my mom was with her. This was taken today. I bought her [Saraiyah Hernandez] all of this, all my money; I bought her all of this. Everywhere she goes that’s me.”

The “Fefe” singer also demanded the right to be with his daughter, calling her his own “creation”:

“If that family wants me to be a father, y'all gon' let that little girl be with her father. That's my kid... My daughter is my creation. I created her. I deserve to have my daughter whenever I want to have her.”

6ix9ine also mentioned that he provided $20K for his daughter after he was released from prison. Following the latest statements, Sara clapped back at the rapper in an Instagram video.

She stated that the amount is the only aid he has provided for his daughter in the past five years:

“He spent more on his girlfriend in one year than what he has put away for my daughter. My daughter has less than $100,000 in the bank for her. College and everything.”

However, Sara agreed that 6ix9ine’s mother has been in touch with her granddaughter. The latest drama comes nearly a month after Tekashi 6ix9ine’s estranged father asked for financial help from the rapper.

A look into Tekashi 6ix9ine’s family and relationships

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (image via Getty Images)

Tekashi 6ix9ine, was born as Daniel Hernandez, to parents Daniel and Natividad Perez-Hernandez on May 8, 1996 in Brooklyn. He shares the same name with his father and grew up with his brother, Oscar Osiris Hernandez.

6ix9ine was estranged from his father until he was nine years old, as Hernandez was in prison for five years due to drug peddling. His mother reportedly told him his biological father was dead. In 2010, the rapper lost his stepfather in an act of gun violence.

The 25-year-old started dating Sara Molina and welcomed daughter, Saraiyah Hernandez, on October 29, 2015. He was only 18 years old when his first child was born. The “Day69” creator was also in a relationship with Marlayna M.

The couple reportedly welcomed daughter, Briella Iris Hernandez, on November 19, 2018. However, 6ix9ine has often claimed that Briella is not his daughter. During his recent podcast, the rapper expressed similar statements about his second child:

“No, its not my child….I don’t know if it’s my child. The crackhead, my biological father took a DNA test but they paid him some money to take that DNA test……they say yo it’s a hundred per cent. I slept with that girl one time.”

6ix9ine has consistently made headlines for the wrong reasons. He was previously asked to stay away from his children after he was charged with a felony for involving a minor in sexual performance.

In 2018, the rapper pled guilty to being involved in rapper Chief Keef’s shooting. Former girlfriend, Sara Molina, also filed charges of domestic violence against the rapper. He admitted to the claims during the trial.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in 2018 for his association with the Nine Trey Gang Members. He avoided nearly 47 years of jail time after testifying against the members. After serving nearly a year in prison, he was released on home confinement in April 2020.

6ix9ine’s sentence officially ended in August last year. He was reportedly in a relationship with Jade aka Rachel Watley before entering prison in 2018.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul