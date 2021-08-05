Who is LaTanya Young? All about Dr. Dre's estranged daughter who is homeless after being denied financial help from her father

Dr. Dre's estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, is reportedly homeless and has been seeking financial help from her millionaire father. The 38-year is reportedly struggling to make ends meet and is living out of a rented car.

The single mother-of-four recently moved out of Nevada with her children. LaTanya Young currently lives in California and works for food delivery services. She is also undertaking odd jobs at a warehouse to sustain herself.

LaTanya Young recently spoke to the Daily Mail regarding her financial crisis:

“I've been working in a warehouse and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash. My kids are staying with friends - they are not living in the car, it's just me. I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now - I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while.”

She also talked about her decision to move out of Nevada and shared her fear of losing the rented car:

“The car is a pretty penny. It's an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car. The wage is higher in California - there was no work in Nevada. There weren't enough jobs. I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth but the majority of the time I'm living out of my car.”

LaTanya Young also revealed that she has not seen her father in the past 18 years. She reportedly reached out to Dr. Dre for help but was refused financial support:

“I'm homeless and I've been reaching out to my dad for help. His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press. I feel like I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't. I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids.”

However, LaTanya Young mentioned that she received support from her father until last year. Dr. Dre reportedly provided financial aid to his daughter and also paid her rent. However, the arrangement came to an end in January 2020 and has not been renewed.

A look into LaTanya Young’s relationship with her father, Dr. Dre

LaTanya Young is Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter. The music mogul shares her with his former girlfriend, Lisa Johnson. They also have two more daughters together. Lisa and Dr. Dre welcomed LaTanya in 1983. However, the couple parted ways when she was just five years old.

LaTanya Young has reportedly been estranged from her father for several years. She reportedly had to contact Dr. Dre’s team to communicate with him ever since she was a child. She is now a single mother.

LaTanya Young has four children, Tatiyana (16), Rhiana (13), D’Andre (8) and Jason III (3). In her most recent interview, LaTanya Young also revealed that her children have never communicated with their grandfather:

“My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn't want anything to do with them.”

She also mentioned that it was difficult to know about her father’s health after he was admitted to the hospital for brain aneurysm in January:

“It was like pulling teeth just to know if he was alright in the hospital.”

LaTanya Young reportedly feels disappointed when people associate her situation with her father’s fortune and lavish lifestyle:

“People label me as a millionaire's daughter so they don't understand why I'm working. It makes me want to crawl under a rock. He used to help with our rent and gave an allowance but he told us he wouldn't do anything anymore. I'm out on the streets. 'I asked him for help and I haven't got a response back from his lawyer. I'm hearing about mistresses that he's bought houses for. It's a messy situation.”

LaTanya Young’s statement came just a few days after Dr. Dre was ordered to pay $300,000 to his ex-wife, Nicole Young, following their divorce.

“I just heard that he has to pay $300k a month for spousal support - it's embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: why? What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got.”

LaTanya Young also revealed that Dr. Dre never took responsibility for her education or health insurance. However, she also applauded Nicole’s decision to demand alimony:

“I honestly wrote a proposal and asked him if he could get a home for me and my sister and my kids. He was supposed to put us through college and pay for our health insurance and he never did that. My mom felt like he never upheld his end of the bargain. I commend Nicole in a way - she did what she had to do.”

Dr. Dre is considered to be one of the wealthiest rappers in the world. He reportedly has an approximate net worth of $820 million. The Let Me Ride singer has a total of eight children from all of his previous relationships.

The rapper is yet to respond to LaTanya Young’s claims and request for financial help. It also remains to be seen if he will provide any form of support to his daughter in the future.

