How many children does Lisa Bonet have? All about her family as fans go gaga over Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa's bromance 

Singer and actor Lenny Kravitz sent his wishes on the occasion of Jason Momoa’s 42nd birthday. Jason is currently married to Lisa Bonet, who is Lenny’s ex-wife. Following Lenny’s latest tweet, the public were happy and surprised to see the strong relationship between the trio. Kravitz wrote on Instagram:

“Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.”

Kravitz even shared a black and white picture of himself and the Aquaman actor he posted this time last year. Following the Instagram post, Lisa Bonet started to trend on Twitter. The public praised her for her choice of men and helping to maintain a friendly relationship between her husband and ex. Here are a few Twitter reactions:

Lisa Bonet really got THOSE two men in a real friendship with each other and I just feel like there should be carvings in caves about her to preserve the legend — Mr. Gray (@GaryLGray) August 1, 2021

can't believe lisa bonet has brother husbands. she's so powerful https://t.co/HfBbfKsHWY — seph de haan (@gdlsspersephone) August 1, 2021

Once again I am asking for Lisa Bonet to PLEASE reveal her ways 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2HAUj14OrA — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) August 1, 2021

you guys are jealous of lisa bonet, but i’m jealous of lenny kravitz and jason momoa for having this goddess in their life pic.twitter.com/qvepzaKUHS — ellie loretta 🦥 (@eelliecollins) August 1, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when Bill Cosby got Lisa Bonet fired from A Different World because he thought SHE was the one with the shitty morals.

Nothing gives perspective and reveals truth like time ... and nothing says more about a person than who loves them. https://t.co/pGo6p3XPg1 — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) August 1, 2021

Lisa Bonet married both these men; girl, please teach us a master class!!! pic.twitter.com/8KLtn1QKZt — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) August 1, 2021

Everyone keeps saying that Lisa Bonet is lucky to have married both Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa, but I’m pretty sure they’re the lucky ones. pic.twitter.com/7AWLTmrXWY — ☼кёё☾ of Naath by Way of House Stark Targaryen (@KeeAliMalcolm) August 2, 2021

Take a bow Lisa Bonet. Take a damn bow 😭



Ps. Please host a workshop/seminar/webinar/podcast/something. https://t.co/OuuNl9rRxE — Neisha Ramdass (@iAm_Neish) August 1, 2021

Lisa Bonet fans seeing a photo of Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa together. pic.twitter.com/Fuqzm6T9OA — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 1, 2021

Lisa Bonet has not answered or replied to any of these tweets. Jason and Lenny have been close for some time. Jason gave Kravitz a matching ring in 2018 and thanked him for his support during his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Children of Lisa Bonet

Born Lisa Michelle Bonet on November 16th, 1967, Lilakoi Moon is professionally known as Lisa Bonet. She is well-known for her work on NBC shows, The Cosby Show and A Different World.

On her 20th birthday, she eloped with Lenny Kravit to Las Vegas. She said that it was interesting that they were finding out about each other and their backgrounds were the same. She became the mother of daughter Zoe Isabella Kravitz in 1988. The couple divorced in 1993 and Lisa changed her name legally to Lilakoi Moon.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa began a relationship in 2005 and tied the knot in 2017. They are the parents of two children, a daughter, Lola, born in 2007 and a son, Nakoa-Wolf, born in 2008.

Lisa is popular for her appearances in Life on Mars and Ray Donovan. She has been praised for her roles in Angel Heart, High Fidelity, Biker Boyz and Road to Paloma. She has received several accolades for her performances like the Young Artist Award, Emmy Award, Saturn Award, Black Reel Awards and TV Reel Awards.

