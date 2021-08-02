How many children does Lisa Bonet have? All about her family as fans go gaga over Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa's bromance 

Singer and actor Lenny Kravitz sent his wishes on the occasion of Jason Momoa’s 42nd birthday. Jason is currently married to Lisa Bonet, who is Lenny’s ex-wife. Following Lenny’s latest tweet, the public were happy and surprised to see the strong relationship between the trio. Kravitz wrote on Instagram:
“Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.”
Kravitz even shared a black and white picture of himself and the Aquaman actor he posted this time last year. Following the Instagram post, Lisa Bonet started to trend on Twitter. The public praised her for her choice of men and helping to maintain a friendly relationship between her husband and ex. Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Lisa Bonet has not answered or replied to any of these tweets. Jason and Lenny have been close for some time. Jason gave Kravitz a matching ring in 2018 and thanked him for his support during his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.
Children of Lisa Bonet
Born Lisa Michelle Bonet on November 16th, 1967, Lilakoi Moon is professionally known as Lisa Bonet. She is well-known for her work on NBC shows, The Cosby Show and A Different World.
On her 20th birthday, she eloped with Lenny Kravit to Las Vegas. She said that it was interesting that they were finding out about each other and their backgrounds were the same. She became the mother of daughter Zoe Isabella Kravitz in 1988. The couple divorced in 1993 and Lisa changed her name legally to Lilakoi Moon.
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa began a relationship in 2005 and tied the knot in 2017. They are the parents of two children, a daughter, Lola, born in 2007 and a son, Nakoa-Wolf, born in 2008.
Lisa is popular for her appearances in Life on Mars and Ray Donovan. She has been praised for her roles in Angel Heart, High Fidelity, Biker Boyz and Road to Paloma. She has received several accolades for her performances like the Young Artist Award, Emmy Award, Saturn Award, Black Reel Awards and TV Reel Awards.
Also read: Saginaw Grant’s net worth: Exploring prolific Native American and “Breaking Bad” star’s fortune as he passes away at 85
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.