What is wrong with Steven Crowder? Internet reacts as conservative YouTuber is hospitalized after suffering a collapsed lung

Well-known YouTuber Steven Crowder was hospitalized this month and it seems like his condition is serious. Steven Crowder stated through a tweet on July 27 that he could "physically feel death" since his situation has taken a turn for the worse. The public took the tweet as an opportunity to troll Crowder and social media was flooded with negative reactions.
Steven Crowder has been the host of political podcast and YouTube channel, Louder with Crowder for many years. He has also seen his fare share of controversy, mainly for making homophonic comments. He mocked transwomen in a video on Women’s Day, where he was dressed like a transwoman. He was later criticized for recreating George Floyd’s murder with the producer kneeling on his neck.
Despite all these problems, Steven's private life has seemingly prospered. It was reported on April 7 that he and his wife Hilary Crowder were expecting twins. The current period should have been a prosperous one for Crowder and his wife but it looks like things are not going well. Here are a few public reactions on Twitter.
What happened to Steven Crowder?
The updates related to the YouTuber’s life are mostly found on his social media account. He shared a picture on July 1 stating that he was going in for surgery without any more details. Steven clarified on July 11 that it was a pectus surgery that corrects the shape of the sternum/breast bone. It is done when the sternum squeezes through the lungs and heart, possibly leading to pain and difficulty in breathing.
He uploaded a selfie to Instagram on July 8 with the caption stating that he was recovering.
Following the surgery, Steven Crowder gained 12lbs of fluid in one night. The details were not revealed but it seemed like the fluid gain led to pressure on his lung, leading to its collapse. Steven tweeted on July 23 that he had suffered a mild lung collapse.
The latest update on July 27 stated that he could "physically feel death". He added that it was fixable and thanked everyone for their support. He uploaded a selfie alongside the tweet.
As mentioned before, the tweet was used by some to troll Steven Crowder. But others sent their best wishes to the YouTuber and prayed for his recovery.
Also read: When does "Jungle Cruise" come out on Disney Plus? India and Asia release, streaming details, runtime and all you need to know
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.