What is wrong with Steven Crowder? Internet reacts as conservative YouTuber is hospitalized after suffering a collapsed lung

Well-known YouTuber Steven Crowder was hospitalized this month and it seems like his condition is serious. Steven Crowder stated through a tweet on July 27 that he could "physically feel death" since his situation has taken a turn for the worse. The public took the tweet as an opportunity to troll Crowder and social media was flooded with negative reactions.

Steven Crowder has been the host of political podcast and YouTube channel, Louder with Crowder for many years. He has also seen his fare share of controversy, mainly for making homophonic comments. He mocked transwomen in a video on Women’s Day, where he was dressed like a transwoman. He was later criticized for recreating George Floyd’s murder with the producer kneeling on his neck.

Despite all these problems, Steven's private life has seemingly prospered. It was reported on April 7 that he and his wife Hilary Crowder were expecting twins. The current period should have been a prosperous one for Crowder and his wife but it looks like things are not going well. Here are a few public reactions on Twitter.

Steven Crowder right now pic.twitter.com/6p4WyuFqXZ — Morgan (@smoreagain) July 27, 2021

Before anyone feels an ounce of sympathy for Steven Crowder and his collapsed lung, Remember he did this pic.twitter.com/0bhLAGLAJH — Aqua (@AquaDrinksWater) July 28, 2021

I wonder if any evangelical conservatives out there are seeing irony in Steven Crowder making fun of someone being asphyxiated, and then getting a collapsed lung not far in the future. Maybe the Lord's ways aren't always mysterious. https://t.co/hjYrzrRRgb — Pod of Jeff (@podofthrones) July 27, 2021

My thoughts on Steven Crowder having a collapsed lung lol pic.twitter.com/HDJPNMMBM4 — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) July 28, 2021

how does steven crowder trust doctors to treat him when he doesnt trust them about vaccines or climate change or abortion or gender or... pic.twitter.com/Ub4VS9b4TY — WHADATBOYNAMEIS (@whadatboynameis) July 27, 2021

Having almost died from, among many other things, a collapsed lung, I know pretty well what Steven Crowder must be going through rn... and lmfaooooo — Adriana (@Adrianabeate) July 27, 2021

Steven Crowder is trending. So reminder that he fought a union man and got punched in the face. pic.twitter.com/OdJZTVEr2H — Lady Like 🇵🇸 (@llLadyLikell) July 27, 2021

the virgin Steven Crowder, smoking one cigar and having his lungs collapse



the chad East Coast, sucks down a continent worth of wildfire smoke and keeps going — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 28, 2021

how it started how it’s

for Steven Crowder going pic.twitter.com/rZTYgL9JzU — 🧩full slack🧩 (@full_slack) July 28, 2021

If Steven Crowder dies, I am going to make jokes about it. If you don't like it. You know where the door is. — 8-Bit Idiot (@JustSomeDoucher) July 27, 2021

What happened to Steven Crowder?

The updates related to the YouTuber’s life are mostly found on his social media account. He shared a picture on July 1 stating that he was going in for surgery without any more details. Steven clarified on July 11 that it was a pectus surgery that corrects the shape of the sternum/breast bone. It is done when the sternum squeezes through the lungs and heart, possibly leading to pain and difficulty in breathing.

He uploaded a selfie to Instagram on July 8 with the caption stating that he was recovering.

Following the surgery, Steven Crowder gained 12lbs of fluid in one night. The details were not revealed but it seemed like the fluid gain led to pressure on his lung, leading to its collapse. Steven tweeted on July 23 that he had suffered a mild lung collapse.

The latest update on July 27 stated that he could "physically feel death". He added that it was fixable and thanked everyone for their support. He uploaded a selfie alongside the tweet.

As mentioned before, the tweet was used by some to troll Steven Crowder. But others sent their best wishes to the YouTuber and prayed for his recovery.

Also read: When does "Jungle Cruise" come out on Disney Plus? India and Asia release, streaming details, runtime and all you need to know

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish