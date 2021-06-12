"Will have to learn to live again": Youtuber Bhuvan Bam loses his parents to COVID-19

In an extremely tragic turn of events, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has lost both of his parents to COVID-19. The much-loved comedian has unfortunately been struck with the most difficult tragedy of his life.

Bhuvan Bam took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his parents’ passing. His father Avindra Bam and mother Padma Bam have both passed away due to several complications after testing positive for coronavirus.

The performer shared on social media that COVID has taken away both of his “lifelines.”

He went on to say nothing would ever be the same without his parents.

The 27-year-old mourned saying, he “will learn to live again” even though he does not have the heart to continue.

Bhuvan Bam wrote:

“Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon.”

Alongside the heart-wrenching note, Bhuvan also shared a series of photos with his parents.

Bhuvan's father Avindra Bam reportedly lost his fight with COVID last month. Meanwhile, his mother lost her life on Thursday for similar reasons.

Rajkumar Rao, CarryMinati, Varun Dhawan and others offer condolences to Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam rose to fame with his popular “BB Ki Vines” videos. Known for his perfect comic timing and incredible sense of humor, Bhuvan is one of the most recognized YouTubers today.

Within a few years, his videos amassed millions of views and Bhuvan gained an immense fan-following. He has been adored by celebrities and followers alike.

After the tragic news came to light, Bhuvan Bam’s friends and well-wishers from the entertainment industry poured in their condolences.

Rajkumar Rao commented:

“I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I’m always there.”

Kartik Aaryan wrote:

“So sorry to hear this Bhuvan. Stay strong brother."

Varun Dhawan added:

“So sorry for ur loss bhai. Stay Strong,”

Tahira Kashyap wrote:

“So so sorry Bhuvan maybe God give you all the strength”

Dia Mirza replied:

“Their wide smiles and happy eyes reveal you were a good son Bhuvan. All our love and strength to you."

Bhuvan's friend and popular YouTuber, Carry Minati, mentioned:

"Always here for you bhaiya"

Armaan Malik commented:

“So sorry to hear about this Bhuvan.. Sincere condolences to you and your family. Stay strong brother.”

Richa Chadha assured:

“Sorry ... what else can one say but this word. Hang in there Bhuvan, you’re not alone. Condolences! May God give you the strength to see this phase through”

Darshan Raval wrote:

"I am very sorry for your loss my brother, please be strong."

Some of Bhuvan Bam’s fellow YouTubers also took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

My brother lost both his lifelines

Bhuvan is going through the worst phase of his life

He needs your prayers and your love

Nobody can ever understand the pain he is suffering from

He needs you all

Shocking and extremely devastating

Om shanti pic.twitter.com/SPbVhEz6hH — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) June 12, 2021

Losing both parents at once is something that none should be put through. Just like #BhuvanBam, so many others have been facing dreadful situations. May every soul that has left us RIP! Condolences and More power to people who have lost their parents to covid. Tc everyone 💔 — Ahmed Meeran (@ahmedmeeranoffl) June 12, 2021

Our heartfelt condolences to #bhuvanbam who lost his parents due to covid. OM Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GTFsNgQTK8 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 12, 2021

The Most Heartbreaking Thing in life is to Lose Your Loved Ones,



Bhuvan Lost Both His Parent's and at this time We can't even imagine How Bhuvan Might be feeling Right now..



All the Prayers With @Bhuvan_Bam pic.twitter.com/rtY1VDd3Rf — Techno Ruhez (@AmreliaRuhez) June 12, 2021

Just Heard About @Bhuvan_Bam 🥺🥺

Stay Strong Brother we are with you 🤗🤗

May the uncle & aunty soul rest in peace 🙏🙏 — Technology Gyan (@ManojSaru) June 12, 2021

Dealing with the loss of parents is indeed one of the hardest things for a child. As tributes continue to pour in, Bhuvan Bam’s loss remain irreplaceable.

It is certain that the entertainer will need time and space to recover from the tragic incident.

