What is Dr. Dre's net worth in 2021? Examining the rapper's fortune as he is forced to pay ex-wife Nicole Young a whopping $300,000 a month

American rapper Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young have made headlines for their ongoing divorce case over the past few months. The now-former couple married in 1996 and finalized their divorce last month.

However, the pair are still attending court regarding alimony and issues related to spousal support. In the latest hearing, the court ordered Dr. Dre to pay nearly $300,000 to his ex-wife each month. Nicole Young reportedly requested $2 million as support earlier.

According to The Blast, the court order states:

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021. [The order will continue] until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.”

The record producer is also responsible for paying his ex-wife’s health insurance. The Los Angeles County Court has reportedly declared the settlement as temporary, with a permanent decision to appear in the days to come.

What is Dr. Dre's current net worth?

Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, is a singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, audio engineer, and entrepreneur. He is one of the most recognized music artists in America and is currently considered to be one of the wealthiest rappers in the world.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Dr. Dre has an approximate net worth of $820 million in 2021. The whopping annual net worth has made him the third richest rapper in the world besides Kanye West and Jay Z.

The 56-year-old began his career with American rap and hip hop group N.W.A. Dr. Dre launched his solo career by releasing his debut album The Chronic under Death Row Records. The album earned immense popularity, giving the rapper his first Grammy and making him one of the best-selling musicians in America.

Dr. Dre became president of Death Row Records before parting ways with the company and launching his own record label, Aftermath Entertainment. The majority of the rapper’s revenue comes from his record productions and musical endeavors.

The artist has three studio albums, “The Chronic” (1992), “2001” (1999), and “Compton” (2015), and one soundtrack album, “The Wash” (2001), to his credit. He also has two collaboration albums with World Class Wreckin’ Cru and four collaboration albums with the N.W.A.

Most of his albums and singles successfully sold millions of copies across the globe. In addition, Dr. Dre signed prominent singers like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige under his label. He has also worked as a producer for some of the best music artists like Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 2Pac, and The Game, among others.

In 2001, the rapper sold Aftermath Records to Interscope Records. Dr. Dre reportedly gained $52 million in his net worth after the deal. In 2014, Dr. Dre decided to sell his brand “Beats by Dr. Dre” to Apple.

According to the Success Bug, Apple agreed to pay the producer $400 million in stock and $2.6 billion in cash. The rapper reportedly had 25% stake ownership at the company, and the deal with Apple raised his stake to nearly $500 million excluding taxes.

Dr. Dre has also earned money from his film appearances. He has acted in films like “Set It Off,” “Training Day,” and “The Wash.” In addition, the entrepreneur is also involved in real estate ventures. In 2019, the rapper sold his Hollywood property for $4.5 million.

He reportedly purchased the property for $2.4 million. Dr. Dre also owns properties in Calabasas, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades.

