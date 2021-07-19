Who is Hailie Jade Mathers? All about Eminem's daughter as she posts rare photo with her boyfriend on Instagram

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers recently shared a photo of her boyfriend, Evan McClintock on Instagram on July 18. Eminem’s brother, Nathan Mathers was also seen commenting on the post.

25-year-old Hailie Jade Mathers and Evan McClintock have been dating for a couple of years. McClintock has stayed out of the spotlight so far and is being seen by the public for the first time. The caption of Hailie's post reads,

“I rarely share my feed, but when I do, I’m happy it’s with you.”

Also read: Who is Mat George? All about the "She Rates Dogs" podcast co-host who tragically died in a hit-and-run

Hailie is seen in the picture leaning on McClintock’s shoulder. Most fans have approved of the relationship, while a few others were seen making light of the situation, commenting that McClintock must always be on his best behavior or Eminem might diss him in a rap.

Who is Hailie Jade Mathers?

As mentioned earlier, Hailie Jade Mathers is the daughter of popular rapper Eminem. Born on Christmas Day in 1995, she was raised in Detroit, Michigan.

Hailie completed her graduation in 2014 from Chippewa Valley High School. She has ammassed a large number of followers on Instagram and frequently shares fashion shots and fitness routines.

Reports say that Hailie has been dating Evan for a couple of years. Their romance went public in 2019 and sources say they met each other while attending Michigan State University.

Also read: Vinnie Hacker reveals he "doesn't know" if he's been paid by Austin McBroom's Social Gloves for YouTubers vs TikTokers event

Eminem, in a recent appearance on an episode of Mike Tyson's show Hotboxin, remarked that Hailie was doing just fine and said that he was proud of her.

Since the start of his career, Eminem has written songs dedicated to his daughter, Hailie. The list includes Mockingbird in 2005 and Hailie’s Song in 2002. The lyrics of When I’m Gone revolve around Hailie and her vocals were featured on Eminem’s My Dad’s Gone Crazy in 2002.

Also read: Who is Obi Cubana? All about the Nigerian entrepreneur whose lavish burial for his mum has taken social media by storm

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish