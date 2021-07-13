Kanye West YEEZY x Gap Jacket: Where to buy, pre-order details, release date, cost, and all you need to know

Kanye West recently revealed the second drop for YEEZY x Gap. It is a sleek tonal black take on the YEEZY Gap Round Jacket made of recycled nylon.

It may look similar to the one worn by the rapper at a Balenciaga show in Paris. Kanye West was spotted wearing the outfit, with his face was fully covered. He hung out with James Harden, Lil Baby, Bella Hadid, and Lewis Hamilton at the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture event.

COMING SOON: YZY x GAP Round Jacket Black ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/7qrdvcwQW0 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 13, 2021

Where to buy, pre-order details, release date, and more

The pre-order link for the new YEEZY x Gap puffer jacket is now available for customers from Japan, Europe, and the UK. Links to those areas will work from 10 AM local time, and pre-orders can be given on the Gap JP, Gap EU, and Gap UK websites.

The YEEZY x Gap jacket has been priced at ¥26,000, €180, and £160, and the product will get reportedly shipped in winter 2021. The link is not yet available for US customers.

The jacket has a cotton poplin construction with a matte rubberized PU coating. It has a well-connected collar-lapel design. The billowy front-cropped shape does not have closure and has a YEEZY Gap logo tag on the inside.

Kanye West and Gap deal

The Gap brand has been fighting a lot of identity crises in the last few years. Kanye West was the one who came to revive its identity.

Last month, the Gap brand teamed up with the singer and his fashion company Yeezy for a new clothing line called Yeezy Gap. Under Kanye West's creative direction, Yeezy’s design studio plans to make modern and elevated basics for men, women, and kids at affordable prices.

According to a person familiar with the negotiations, they signed a 10-year deal, and it will renew in five years. Gap remains hopeful as Yeezy Gap has the potential to generate $1 billion in annual sales.

Kanye West worked at Gap during his teenage years and has a keen interest in the brand. The deal between Gap and the 44-year-old will fulfill the latter's wish to make clothing for the public.

