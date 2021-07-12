After Dodgers Stadium date, Drake's rumored new girlfriend Johanna Leia fuels romance by sharing his song on Instagram

Drake and Johanna Leia have been making the news since last month due to their ongoing romance rumors. The rapper’s rumored new girlfriend has now taken the speculation a step further by sharing his song on Instagram.

The 40-year-old posted a short clip on her Instagram story featuring Drake’s hit number “Laugh Now Cry Later” in the background of the video. Johanna Leia is seen on the pavement, boasting a sunkissed look and walking along the beats of Drake’s song.

Johanna Leia shares Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later” on Instagram

The latest development comes days after the duo were spotted enjoying a private date at an empty Dodgers Stadium. Pictures of Drake and Johanna Leia’s date left fans in a frenzy, leading to immediate rumors of a budding romance.

Drake and Johanna Leia relationship rumors explored

Drake and Johanna Leia sparked dating rumors for the first time after the former was spotted at Leia’s son, Amari Bailey’s basketball match in Sierra Canyon. According to previous reports by TMZ, the pair met during one of Bailey’s highschool matches.

The duo took the internet by storm after they were spotted on an intimate dinner date at an empty Dodgers Stadium. According to the Sun, the private date began after 11PM on a Thursday night earlier this month.

The pair was “completely alone” in the stadium and no one was present at the venue except for the butler who helped them with dinner.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

Reports suggest that the “One Dance” singer also shares a close bond with Johanna Leia’s son, Amari Bailey. The 17-year-old basketball prodigy is all set to begin his UCLA journey next year. Drake has reportedly started guiding Bailey, providing him with general life advice about handling “fame and finances.”

Drake and Michael B. Jordan pulled up to a Sierra Canyon game 🔥 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/SYK8S2tx44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

Johanna Leia shares son Amari Bailey with ex-partner Aaron Bailey. The Louisville Cardinals player has reportedly mentored Amari Bailey and helped him develop his basketball skills.

The “Bringing up Ballers” star was also linked to NBA player Alfonso McKinnie, shortly before rumors of an alleged romance with Drake made the rounds online.

Meanwhile, Drake has had his own share of rumored relationships so far. Besides his on and off romance with Rihanna, the rapper has also been linked to Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Blac Chyna, Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid, among others. Drake also shares son Adonis with ex Sophie Brussaux.

Although rumors about his latest relationship with Johanna Leia are making headlines, the musician has maintained silence on the situation. The rumored couple mostly keeps their private life out of the public eye.

With the exception of sharing Drake’s song on Instagram, Johanna Leia has not addressed any romance speculations either.

