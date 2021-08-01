What happened to Fetty Wap's daughter? Fans offer support as Rapper's baby mama Turquoise Miami mourns her 4-year old daughter's death

Rapper, singer and songwriter Fetty Wap dedicated his performance on July 31st to his daughter Lauren Maxwell. Turquoise Miami shared a message on social media that hinted at her daughter’s death.

Fetty Wap has stayed away from social media for some time. However, he recently appeared on Rolling Loud and ensured that his fans enjoyed their time together. Fans were unaware that the performance was dedicated to his daughter. A few people thought that the rapper referred to his daughter Aaliya. Aaliya underwent emergency brain surgery in 2019.

It was later revealed that he was referring to his daughter Lauren. Sometime later, Turquoise’s social media post hinted at the tragic death of Lauren. She uploaded a clip of Lauren and wrote:

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love.”

The cause of Lauren’s death is not yet been revealed. Fetty Wap uploaded an Instagram story about him dedicating his performance to his daughter. Social media was soon full of messages from the rapper’s fans and they were surprised at how the rapper performed when his daughter is no longer. Here are some of the fan reactions on social media.

RIP to the daughter of Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/l96ShVrrgR — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) July 31, 2021

so the news of fetty wap’s daughter dying was true. RIP princess 💔 pic.twitter.com/clq91Li4GM — pre 💎 (@wasabisworld) July 31, 2021

Fetty Wap & Turquoise Miami's daughter Lauren passed away...💔 💔



Turquoise spoke out on the tragic news.. 🙏 https://t.co/PInSJrCxW4 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) August 1, 2021

Fetty Wap Mourns Death of 4 Year Old Daughterhttps://t.co/W5QsdnNBmu pic.twitter.com/WtXg0dd5ka — MajorDistribution.Media (@Majordistribute) August 1, 2021

a parent should never have to bury their child.. rip to fetty wap’s daughter, Lauren 🥺🥺 — NiyaNiya🍭 (@_HoneyySmacks) August 1, 2021

Fetty wap performed at rolling loud even though his daughter just died :( — tami✮ (@vampire5lut) July 28, 2021

Wow I didn’t know one of Fetty Wap’s daughters passed 🥺 — Dee (@dcanselo) August 1, 2021

All this bullshit about DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tory Lanez at rolling loud no one reported Fetty Wap losing his 4 year old daughter 🥺 — KARMA NOIRE (@KarmaNoire) July 31, 2021

Fetty Wap daughter died at 4yrs old 😢 no one should have to bury their child . That’s literally my biggest fear — lotus 🌸✨ (@moo_trachell) July 29, 2021

Wow man one of Fetty Wap’s daughters passed away 😔 only 4 years old. — The Purse Dealer ✨ (@hausofsyy) August 1, 2021

Daughters of Fetty Wap

Reportedly, Lauren Maxwell was four years old at the time of her death. She was the rapper’s fifth child and was born in February 2017. Fetty Wap is the father of five more children. His first daughter Aydin was born in April 2011 when he was with Ariel Reese. She is now 10 years old.

His second child Zaviera was born in 2015 while he was in a relationship with Lezhae Zeona. She is six years old. His third child was with ex-girlfriend Elaynna, named Amani, born in 2016. That same year, he became the father of another daughter, Khari Barbie, with Masika Kalsyha. He welcomed his sixth and youngest child, Zyheir, with his ex-girlfriend Lezhae in 2018.

Turquoise has reportedly been questioned about Fetty Wap’s parenting after the announcement of Lauren’s death. They had to face child support-related problems in the past but Turquoise defended Fetty on her Instagram stories. She said that the internet had a very negative impact on their child. She asked people to stop the negativity towards the rapper and said that Lauren equally loves Fetty Wap too.

Willie Junior Maxwell II became popular after his debut single Trap Queen was in second position on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. He then secured a record deal with 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records. His next two singles, 679 and My Way, were featured on his debut album released in 2015.

