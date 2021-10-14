What's Lady Gaga's net worth? Singer rocks $100 bills boa on her way to Vegas

Lady Gaga sported quite the luxurious look on a trip to Las Vegas on her private flight on October 12. She shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen in a wild wrap made of $100 bills.

The popular singer’s accessories included a $1,300 polka-dotted Magda Butrym dress, a pair of $449 Valentino cat-eye sunglasses, and a $22,550 pink-colored Hermés bag. However, the flashy boa of $100 bills was definitely the main highlight of her look.

There is no doubt that Lady Gaga is worth millions. That's why she loves to step out in the best-looking heels and accessories.

Exploring Lady Gaga's net worth

Born on March 28, 1986, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is a famous singer, songwriter, and actress. She is mostly known for her image reinventions and extreme musical versatility.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 35-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be almost $320 million. She became a familiar face in 2005 after performing in the rock music scene in New York City as well as writing songs for major artists like Britney Spears and Fergie.

Lady Gaga seen on the streets of Manhattan in New York City (Image via Getty Images)

The Machete Kills actress earned a cool $30 to $40 million from her previous tours and former lucrative Las Vegas concert residency. She also earned more than $80 million from her album sales, endorsements, and others from back in 2012.

Additionally, Lady Gaga earns an approximate $40 million every year. She earned around $39.5 million between 2018 and 2019 and $38 million between 2019 and 2020. Although her last 10 shows of the Joanne World Tour were canceled, about 842,000 tickets of the event were sold and it grossed close to an astounding $95 million.

Assets of Lady Gaga

The American Horror Story star resides on a six-acre property facing the Pacific Ocean in Malibu and it is worth a whopping $22.5 million. With five bedrooms and twelve bathrooms, the house was built in 2006 and was purchased by the popular singer in 2014.

She also launched her makeup line, Haus Laboratories, back in September 2019. It consists of 40 products that are sold on Amazon exclusively with her brand's products being the best-selling lipsticks on Amazon.

Lady Gaga is also the owner of a Boeing 757 worth $65 million, an Audi R8 worth $182,100, and a Rolls Royce Corniche III worth $200,000. She reportedly earned $10 million as a reward for her work in the production and playing the lead role in A Star is Born.

