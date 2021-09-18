What happened to WizDaWizard? Rapper and Kodak Black's artist reportedly found dead as investigators suspect "foul play"

Hommie Scene rapper WizDaWizard popularly known for his affiliation with Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang, was reportedly found dead in Florida on Friday. According to WSVN, Miami, the South Florida-native’s body was found around 6:00 am on the front yard of a Hallandale Beach home.

The neighborhood did not report any gunshots or a physical altercation in the area. Investigators believe that foul play must have taken place before the unfortunate demise.

'Yurda Twins' rapper WizDaWizard found dead

Police officials reported that a large crowd gathered around the crime scene in hopes of receiving an answer on the 24-year old’s death. Megan Jones, Hollandale Beach Police Captain, told Local 10 News:

“When you suspect it might be a family member of yours, or a loved one, you would want to try to confirm that for yourself. It wasn’t anything malicious or ill will. It was just trying to get their own confirmation.”

The Hollandale Police Department, who are currently investigating the death, said:

“There’s going to be detectives reaching out to the family, friends, trying to get some more information. We’re making a plea to the public at this time that if anyone has any information that could help us assist with a suspect then that would be greatly appreciated.”

The Florida rapper previously worked closely with Sniper Gang Records, owned by fellow rapper Kodak Black. WizDaWizard and Kodak Black have previously collaborated on songs including Sniper and Murder Music.

Kodak Black and WizDaWizard reportedly shared a very close professional relationship, but not much is known about their relationship outside the music industry.

Black is yet to address the death of WizDaWizard on social media. Fans of the rapper are paying tribute to him on Twitter.

KELV B @_kelvb_ wizdawizard dead, spotemgotem tryn pull thru… tfff happened in miami last night????😭😭😭😭😭😭 nigga Yak different😭 wizdawizard dead, spotemgotem tryn pull thru… tfff happened in miami last night????😭😭😭😭😭😭 nigga Yak different😭

lollo @lor_enxo WizDawizard and Spotemgottem in the same day?! wtf 😫 WizDawizard and Spotemgottem in the same day?! wtf 😫

ً @llerameilla wizdawizard got chopped up?!?!!!!! wtf 😳 wizdawizard got chopped up?!?!!!!! wtf 😳

Lil Nez @DtxNezzyy i can’t believe wizdawizard died, that right there just ruined my day. i can’t believe wizdawizard died, that right there just ruined my day.

#4PAC 🖤🕊 @escoKapri Sooooo wizdawizard and spotemgotem wasn’t together ??? Hmmm okay then… Sooooo wizdawizard and spotemgotem wasn’t together ??? Hmmm okay then…

〽️ @Mellow2High Man they sayin they chopped that boy wizdawizard head off smh Man they sayin they chopped that boy wizdawizard head off smh

𝕜𝕨𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕟 👑 @sstrawberrryk That’s the ONLY reason I was going out on the 25 to see Wizdawizard omg 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 That’s the ONLY reason I was going out on the 25 to see Wizdawizard omg 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩

idk. @Yallchildishaf2 I can’t believe Wizdawizard just died like that omg I can’t believe Wizdawizard just died like that omg

News of WizDaWizard's death comes after Beat Box rapper SpotemGottem was shot five times in Miami on the same day. The 19-year-old is now in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

