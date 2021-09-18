What happened to WizDaWizard? Rapper and Kodak Black's artist reportedly found dead as investigators suspect "foul play"

Hommie Scene rapper WizDaWizard popularly known for his affiliation with Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang, was reportedly found dead in Florida on Friday. According to WSVN, Miami, the South Florida-native’s body was found around 6:00 am on the front yard of a Hallandale Beach home.
The neighborhood did not report any gunshots or a physical altercation in the area. Investigators believe that foul play must have taken place before the unfortunate demise.
'Yurda Twins' rapper WizDaWizard found dead
Police officials reported that a large crowd gathered around the crime scene in hopes of receiving an answer on the 24-year old’s death. Megan Jones, Hollandale Beach Police Captain, told Local 10 News:
“When you suspect it might be a family member of yours, or a loved one, you would want to try to confirm that for yourself. It wasn’t anything malicious or ill will. It was just trying to get their own confirmation.”
The Hollandale Police Department, who are currently investigating the death, said:
“There’s going to be detectives reaching out to the family, friends, trying to get some more information. We’re making a plea to the public at this time that if anyone has any information that could help us assist with a suspect then that would be greatly appreciated.”
The Florida rapper previously worked closely with Sniper Gang Records, owned by fellow rapper Kodak Black. WizDaWizard and Kodak Black have previously collaborated on songs including Sniper and Murder Music.
Kodak Black and WizDaWizard reportedly shared a very close professional relationship, but not much is known about their relationship outside the music industry.
Black is yet to address the death of WizDaWizard on social media. Fans of the rapper are paying tribute to him on Twitter.
News of WizDaWizard's death comes after Beat Box rapper SpotemGottem was shot five times in Miami on the same day. The 19-year-old is now in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.