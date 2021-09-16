Nikita Dragun exposes Tyga for allegedly sliding into her DMs, and the internet is not amused

Nikita Dragun has exposed Tyga for allegedly sliding into her DMs once again. The social media influencer recently made news after releasing her debut single. The makeup artist called out several celebrities in her music video.

In the same video, she accused the rapper of allegedly messaging her on Instagram. The 25-year-old shared a screenshot of the musician’s DM that read “Text Me” and included a redacted number.

Amadi The Ruler @amaditheruler Tyga outted by Nikita Dragun who identifies as a Trans Woman this isn’t his first time 😂 #tyga Tyga outted by Nikita Dragun who identifies as a Trans Woman this isn’t his first time 😂 #tyga https://t.co/bz5Vzg9Bu2

The latest claim comes years after the YouTuber first accused Tyga of texting her in private. In 2018, Dragun addressed romance rumors with the rapper while responding to a fan on Twitter.

She allegedly talked about consistently finding him in her DMs. She also claimed that she never replied to his messages or interacted with him.

At the time, Tyga vehemently shot down the allegations. While several people believed Dragun's claims in the past, many also doubted her. The authenticity of Dragun's latest screenshots remains unknown.

Twitter reacts to Nikita Dragun exposing alleged DMs from Tyga

Nikita Dragun has often made headlines for controversial reasons. The influencer has been accused of plagiarism and blackfishing in the past. She was also slammed for her association with the Lopez brothers.

She received online backlash after being linked to 18-year-old TikToker Alejandro Sario. She was even criticized for organizing parties flouting COVID-19 rules last year.

More recently, the internet mocked the influencer after she claimed to be the first trans pop star following her debut single. She also came under fire for exposing Tyga's alleged DMs.

Several fans took to Twitter to call out the model for her actions, and accused her of “outing” the rapper without his consent:

posh spice 🥍🏸 @blackgirlsjoy nikita dragun outed tyga???? brooooo. this is soooo messy. nikita dragun outed tyga???? brooooo. this is soooo messy.

Joshua. @LivingthroughJ Nikita is so weird, like what did you gain from outing Tyga? Nikita is so weird, like what did you gain from outing Tyga? https://t.co/Z5vLajX1wY

💎 @jadeypinkett Nikita just exposed Tyga , yikes Nikita just exposed Tyga , yikes

Hana🦋🌹 @blasianbratzdol Nikita Dragun is soo wrong for exposing Tyga bye💀 Nikita Dragun is soo wrong for exposing Tyga bye💀

𝘼✰*⋆ @itsaaronldn Why would Nikita expose tyga for ? Why would Nikita expose tyga for ?

🦄🇯🇲BLM| SUPERBASS TO 1B @minajlex Nikita is dead wrong for outing tyga Nikita is dead wrong for outing tyga

ky_ @beydration Nikita outing Tyga doesn’t sit well with me Nikita outing Tyga doesn’t sit well with me

simplynino. @yeanino_ Nikita is wrong for exposing Tyga. Some ppl just do not have the courage to come out. If you wanted to dub him or even if you have had dealings with him, it’s what you chose knowing him already so why? I’m going to digress this bc it could even be trolling Nikita is wrong for exposing Tyga. Some ppl just do not have the courage to come out. If you wanted to dub him or even if you have had dealings with him, it’s what you chose knowing him already so why? I’m going to digress this bc it could even be trolling

Andrés @AndresManaj congrats to Nikita for making straight men more afraid to text or hook up with a trans women, considering she just outed Tyga for no reason at all



i like her a lot but this is very weird congrats to Nikita for making straight men more afraid to text or hook up with a trans women, considering she just outed Tyga for no reason at all



i like her a lot but this is very weird

Meanwhile, some fans also came to Dragun's defense and supported her on social media:

☯︎ @femmethug how did nikita out tyga when she’s a woman? y’all politics so shaky. how did nikita out tyga when she’s a woman? y’all politics so shaky.

. @hfkmtt Why people saying Nikita is outing Tyga??? She's woman??? The only bad thing is that is terrible to expose private conversations Why people saying Nikita is outing Tyga??? She's woman??? The only bad thing is that is terrible to expose private conversations

𝑺𝒌𝒚𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒓☁️ @chidustarr the people calling it “outing” are transphobic bc they don’t see nikita as a woman to begin with so they think tyga hitting her up makes him what ? gay y’all are clowns the people calling it “outing” are transphobic bc they don’t see nikita as a woman to begin with so they think tyga hitting her up makes him what ? gay y’all are clowns

𝑺𝒌𝒚𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒓☁️ @chidustarr y’all are so dense how is nikita posting a ss of tyga in her dms saying text me outing ?? also how is it even outing ? nikita is a woman and tyga likes women so what’s so new ??? y’all are so dense how is nikita posting a ss of tyga in her dms saying text me outing ?? also how is it even outing ? nikita is a woman and tyga likes women so what’s so new ???

In the zoone @doobyshorts why r people saying nikita outed tyga when nikita’s a woman 😐 why r people saying nikita outed tyga when nikita’s a woman 😐

As reactions continue to come in, it remains to be seen if the rapper will respond to Dragun’s latest claims. He previously denied similar rumors related to the influencer in 2018.

Edited by Srijan Sen