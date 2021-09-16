Nikita Dragun exposes Tyga for allegedly sliding into her DMs, and the internet is not amused

Nikita Dragun has exposed Tyga for allegedly sliding into her DMs once again. The social media influencer recently made news after releasing her debut single. The makeup artist called out several celebrities in her music video.
In the same video, she accused the rapper of allegedly messaging her on Instagram. The 25-year-old shared a screenshot of the musician’s DM that read “Text Me” and included a redacted number.
The latest claim comes years after the YouTuber first accused Tyga of texting her in private. In 2018, Dragun addressed romance rumors with the rapper while responding to a fan on Twitter.
She allegedly talked about consistently finding him in her DMs. She also claimed that she never replied to his messages or interacted with him.
At the time, Tyga vehemently shot down the allegations. While several people believed Dragun's claims in the past, many also doubted her. The authenticity of Dragun's latest screenshots remains unknown.
Twitter reacts to Nikita Dragun exposing alleged DMs from Tyga
Nikita Dragun has often made headlines for controversial reasons. The influencer has been accused of plagiarism and blackfishing in the past. She was also slammed for her association with the Lopez brothers.
She received online backlash after being linked to 18-year-old TikToker Alejandro Sario. She was even criticized for organizing parties flouting COVID-19 rules last year.
More recently, the internet mocked the influencer after she claimed to be the first trans pop star following her debut single. She also came under fire for exposing Tyga's alleged DMs.
Several fans took to Twitter to call out the model for her actions, and accused her of “outing” the rapper without his consent:
Meanwhile, some fans also came to Dragun's defense and supported her on social media:
As reactions continue to come in, it remains to be seen if the rapper will respond to Dragun’s latest claims. He previously denied similar rumors related to the influencer in 2018.