SpotemGottem death rumors swirl after rapper is shot 5 times in drive-by incident

SpotemGottem has been hospitalized after being shot five times in a drive-by episode. Following the incident, speculation about the rapper’s passing made the rounds online. However, all rumors surrounding his alleged death were debunked by his legal team.
The legal counsel told Complex that the singer is out of surgery and is expected to make a complete recovery:
“SpotemGottem was the victim of a drive-by shooting this morning, leaving the studio. He is out of surgery. He is in stable condition.”
Meanwhile, his lawyer, Raven Liberty, told the Miami Herald that the musician was the victim of a drive-by shooting and has survived the incident:
“He is alive, most importantly. This was not a shoot-out. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.”
According to TMZ, the shooting occurred in Miami at around 3 am on Friday, September 17. SpotemGottem was driving southbound on I-95 after leaving a studio when another car pulled up and started firing towards the rapper’s vehicle.
As per Florida Highway Patrol, more than 20 gunshots were lodged towards the car. The shooter reportedly struck the Beat Box hitmaker five times. He was seated on the passenger’s side and suffered gunshot wounds to both his legs.
The musician was immediately rushed to Aventura Hospital in Florida. His driver was also shot in the hip, but no information regarding his condition has been available.
Twitter expresses concern over SpotemGottem’s drive-by shooting incident
Following the shooting, one Instagram user reportedly claimed the rapper had passed away. It soon caught the attention of the online world, with queries and condolences pouring in.
However, the rumors were debunked after his legal team confirmed that the artist was stable after surgery.
The speculation created mass confusion among his fanbase. Several fans also slammed social media users for spreading fake rumors about the Street Gossip singer’s death.
As reactions continue to pour in online, fans are praying for SpotemGottem’s fast recovery. As of now, no shooter has been identified, but an investigation into the incident is currently in process.
About SpotemGottem
Nehemiah Lamar Harden, aka SpotemGottem, is an American rapper and singer. He rose to worldwide fame after releasing his popular single Beat Box. The song peaked at Number 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and became a viral sensation on social media, leading to the “Beat Box Challenge”.
The 19-year-old has also been involved in several legal controversies. He was convicted for possession of concealed weapons and grand theft auto in 2017.
He was arrested on felony gun charges earlier this year, as authorities caught him beside a firearm at the Miami Beach Hotel. The teen star was later released on an $18,500 bond.