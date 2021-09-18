SpotemGottem death rumors swirl after rapper is shot 5 times in drive-by incident

SpotemGottem has been hospitalized after being shot five times in a drive-by episode. Following the incident, speculation about the rapper’s passing made the rounds online. However, all rumors surrounding his alleged death were debunked by his legal team.

The legal counsel told Complex that the singer is out of surgery and is expected to make a complete recovery:

“SpotemGottem was the victim of a drive-by shooting this morning, leaving the studio. He is out of surgery. He is in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Raven Liberty, told the Miami Herald that the musician was the victim of a drive-by shooting and has survived the incident:

“He is alive, most importantly. This was not a shoot-out. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.”

According to TMZ, the shooting occurred in Miami at around 3 am on Friday, September 17. SpotemGottem was driving southbound on I-95 after leaving a studio when another car pulled up and started firing towards the rapper’s vehicle.

As per Florida Highway Patrol, more than 20 gunshots were lodged towards the car. The shooter reportedly struck the Beat Box hitmaker five times. He was seated on the passenger’s side and suffered gunshot wounds to both his legs.

The musician was immediately rushed to Aventura Hospital in Florida. His driver was also shot in the hip, but no information regarding his condition has been available.

Twitter expresses concern over SpotemGottem’s drive-by shooting incident

SpotemGottem is an American rapper and singer (Image via SpotemGottem/Instagram)

Following the shooting, one Instagram user reportedly claimed the rapper had passed away. It soon caught the attention of the online world, with queries and condolences pouring in.

Tyler @_SPAMTYLER_ So #Spotemgottem is NOT dead. This post going around on Twitter saying he is, is from a clickbait page on Instagram. They posted it over an hour ago and no other major page has confirmed. His team, friends, and family have not confirmed this. Just saying stop spreading fake news So #Spotemgottem is NOT dead. This post going around on Twitter saying he is, is from a clickbait page on Instagram. They posted it over an hour ago and no other major page has confirmed. His team, friends, and family have not confirmed this. Just saying stop spreading fake news https://t.co/k79JQPM7a5

However, the rumors were debunked after his legal team confirmed that the artist was stable after surgery.

The speculation created mass confusion among his fanbase. Several fans also slammed social media users for spreading fake rumors about the Street Gossip singer’s death.

𝙏𝙟⛧ @TrainChan The fuck u mean spotemgottem got hit 5 times I cant take this shit no more The fuck u mean spotemgottem got hit 5 times I cant take this shit no more https://t.co/VuvhoEnVCr

⚡️URGE 📷 @SurgeTheShooter So I see SpottemGottem confirmed dead and the next tweet from another source said expected to make full recovery



The media really be tryna get that first report out and if they right they right if they wrong they’ll try again next time 🤦🏾‍♂️ So I see SpottemGottem confirmed dead and the next tweet from another source said expected to make full recovery



The media really be tryna get that first report out and if they right they right if they wrong they’ll try again next time 🤦🏾‍♂️

tubby @scarface_tubby Damn, lil homie SpottemGottem got popped 5 times... Smh.



Don’t know a single song or his, I just really enjoy seeing him smiling on my TL. Lil dude’s gotta be like 75 lbs. hope he makes it to smile another day. Hang in there lil whoadie!!! 🙏 Damn, lil homie SpottemGottem got popped 5 times... Smh.



Don’t know a single song or his, I just really enjoy seeing him smiling on my TL. Lil dude’s gotta be like 75 lbs. hope he makes it to smile another day. Hang in there lil whoadie!!! 🙏 https://t.co/432Esya2Oc

Ybc Mir @bigybcmir So is spotemgottem dead or no cause I see all type of shii . Can we get a reliable source ? Hope bruh pull thru man hate to see this type of stuff 💯 So is spotemgottem dead or no cause I see all type of shii . Can we get a reliable source ? Hope bruh pull thru man hate to see this type of stuff 💯

aiden @AidennediA_ People tweeting that spotemgottem is dead with no credible source and no official report. Imagine being that man’s family right now. Y’all make me sick. People tweeting that spotemgottem is dead with no credible source and no official report. Imagine being that man’s family right now. Y’all make me sick. https://t.co/kQl2EzNFqU

💥BIG CHUNKY BRUJA🇧🇿 @chunkygrigagyal Sooooo is spottemgottem dead ? And what happen to Wiz Sooooo is spottemgottem dead ? And what happen to Wiz

da gooch @YSLmethaddict So… is spotemgottem dead or nah So… is spotemgottem dead or nah

Bolty Baby @BoltyOfficial Stop saying SpotemGottem is dead, every article literally says he’s expected to make a full recovery. Stop saying SpotemGottem is dead, every article literally says he’s expected to make a full recovery.

scoobydoopopop @shouldiworryy 🛑 Spotemgottem isn't dead !



HE IS CURRENTLY IN A STABLE POSITION ! 🛑 Spotemgottem isn't dead !



HE IS CURRENTLY IN A STABLE POSITION !

kay🧃 @vormel21 praying for spotemgottem



please he's 19 fucking years old praying for spotemgottem



please he's 19 fucking years old

Leorio🌐 @discoviolante Spottemgottem is going to be ok Spottemgottem is going to be ok https://t.co/iG41bs7kgk

Flow Lucci @flowlucci Damn they done caught my boy @spotemgottem lackin man 😪 I wish you a speedy recovery jit . Stay wit us 🤞🏾 You a young Duval legend 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Damn they done caught my boy @spotemgottem lackin man 😪 I wish you a speedy recovery jit . Stay wit us 🤞🏾 You a young Duval legend 🙏🏾🙏🏾

As reactions continue to pour in online, fans are praying for SpotemGottem’s fast recovery. As of now, no shooter has been identified, but an investigation into the incident is currently in process.

About SpotemGottem

Nehemiah Lamar Harden, aka SpotemGottem, is an American rapper and singer. He rose to worldwide fame after releasing his popular single Beat Box. The song peaked at Number 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and became a viral sensation on social media, leading to the “Beat Box Challenge”.

Also Read

The 19-year-old has also been involved in several legal controversies. He was convicted for possession of concealed weapons and grand theft auto in 2017.

He was arrested on felony gun charges earlier this year, as authorities caught him beside a firearm at the Miami Beach Hotel. The teen star was later released on an $18,500 bond.

Edited by Ravi Iyer