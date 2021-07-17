How old is SpotemGottem? All about the rapper as he is arrested on felony gun charges 

Rapper SpotemGottem was recently arrested by U.S. Marshals on felony gun charges.

The arrest took place following an incident of violence near the Miami Beach area. The 19-year-old was reportedly involved in an alleged act of gun violence against a parking garage worker.

SpotemGottem was allegedly found beside a semi-automatic rifle in a hotel room in Aventura, Florida, on July 15th.

According to Local News 10, the victim filed a complaint against SpotemGottem for pulling out a gun on him. He reportedly told police that the rapper arrived at the scene with three other men on four different Dodger Chargers.

Spotemgottem was arrested today for aggravated assault with a firearm along with 2 other similar charges. pic.twitter.com/x9ZkvCZrEL — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) July 16, 2021

SpotemGottem allegedly pointed a gun with a “green laser” at the attendant over a $80 parking fee dispute at the garage in Collins Avenue. According to the victim, the cars rushed out of the scene, breaking through the gate of the garage.

When detectives located the rapper in room number 746 of the Miami Beach hotel, he was allegedly lying next to a firearm. Officers at the scene reportedly said that the gun was “within reach and readily accessible for immediate use.”

Spotem Gottem has reportedly been charged with possession of a firearms weapon, involvement in gun violence and attempted assault with a firearm. The three men accompanying the rapper also faced charges.

Latest reports suggest that SpotemGottem was granted bail in an $18,500 bond on July 16th.

Also Read: Who is Haneen Hossam? Egyptian TikTok star pleads for support after being sentenced to ten years in prison for human trafficking

Who is Nehemiah Lamar Harden aka SpotemGottem?

SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, is an American rapper and musician, known for his hit single “Beat Box.” He was born on October 19, 2001 in Jacksonville, Florida, and is currently 19 years old.

His 2020 single “Beat Box” reached Number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and marked the beginning of the famous “BeatBox Challenge.”

The challenge gained immense popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The singer rose to prominence with his song “Street Gossip” in 2018. He later went on to release an extended play album called “Osama Story” in 2019. The teenager recently attended the 2021 BET Awards.

Prior to his latest arrest, SpotemGottem was accused of “snitching” on rapper Y&R Mookey, who was arrested in April 2020. He later denied the accusations.

In 2017, the musician was convicted in Duval County, Florida on charges on “grand theft auto” and possession of “concealed weapon.”

SpotemGottem was all set to perform at the July 23rd Rolling Loud Festival alongside Gucci Mane, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky and others. However, it remains to be seen if the rapper will be allowed to move forward with the show in light of his latest arrest.

Also Read: Who is Christopher Michael Gifford? All about TikTok star arrested for owning a deadly venomous zebra cobra

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh