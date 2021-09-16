Are The ACE Family losing their home? Foreclosure drama rages on as house reportedly set to be auctioned 

The ACE Family has been embroiled in several lawsuits since Austin McBroom’s Social Gloves: YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing match. The family was rumored to be having to sell their house after several purported lawsuits surfaced online. Their $7 million mansion was allegedly going up for pre-foreclosure, which was denied by Austin and his wife Catherine McBroom.

As The ACE Family vehemently denied their house being up for sale, legal documents have now surfaced online which read that their house will be sold to the highest bidder for cash unless they protect their mansion from sale.

Austin McBroom had previously taken to Twitter to assure fans that they were not being evicted. He had stated that they would be making a YouTube video if they were to be moving. The couple cannot continue to deny reality as legal documents continue to surface online

ACE Family house to be sold at auction

The leaked legal documents read that the ACE Family mansion will be put up for auction on September 28 to help pay off their debt, which has piled up to over $9.3 million.

Legal document stating that the ACE Family mansion will be put up for auction 1/2 (Image via Instagram/ defnoodles)

Legal documents stating that the ACE Family mansion will be put up for auction 2/2 (Image via Instagram/ defnoodles)

The couple, which is worth over $22 million, combined two properties to build their massive dream mansion. In early July, their house was posted on Zillow after The ACE Family failed to pay the necessary mortgage and taxes. The couple was also being sued by their previous landlord at that time as they had failed to pay their monthly $7000 rent and had broken out of their contract early.

As the family continues to be burdened by their financial woes, several influencers and athletes including James Harden, Tayler Holder and Bryce Hall are suing Austin McBroom’s company, Social Gloves Entertainment. This took place after athletes and investors had not been paid for the boxing event.

Alongside The ACE Family house being put up for auction, Austin’s company is also rumored to be filing for bankruptcy, which he continues to deny.

The Ace Family has not commented on their house being put up for auction as of now.

