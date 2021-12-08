Why is Drake being sued for $4 billion? Singer responds to bizarre lawsuit 

Canadian rapper Drake is being sued by a woman who made headlines in 2017 for trespassing on his private property.

As per court documents obtained by Radar Online, the woman, Mesha Collins, is pressing a $4 billion lawsuit against the Hotline Bling singer, accusing him of "using her name and likeness in 'defamatory matters' by releasing music, posting on Instagram, and endorsing products that had names that invaded her privacy by revealing to the world where she lived."

Documents obtained by the media outlet also suggest that Collins allegedly hung up on the rapper's powerhouse attorney.

What is the rapper's stance?

Drake denied defaming Collins in any manner and filed a declaration in the case stating:

"In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name.

"I do not know Plaintiff. I have never met her and have never communicated with her. I did not even know of Plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of Plaintiff’s identity, name, or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit."

As per Drake's lawyer, Stanton 'Larry' Stein, Collins' defamation suit against the rapper is nothing more than an attempt to make contact with him, the media outlet reports.

"He has also not divulged private information about Collins. This is a frivolous case brought for the purpose of making contact with Graham."

The two have a history

Collins has had a previous run-in with Drake, having been arrested at his house on April 3, 2017. The police took Collins into custody after responding to a call about a burglary on the estate.

When authorities arrived, they found Collins in a room. She had drunk some of Drake's refreshments and locked herself in. She was released from jail after posting a $100k bond.

However, Drake did not file criminal charges as he believed the suspect suffered from personal difficulties.

