Is Drake dead? Internet worried as #RIPDrake trends online

Worried about #RIPDrake? Fret not, as popular Canadian rapper and multiple Grammy-award winner Drake is very much alive.

Recently, a hoax on Twitter ended up breaking the internet, as users across the globe logged in to find an ominous message trending: #RIPDrake.

As frantic fans feared the worst, their anxiety soon turned into a mixture of relief and frustration, as they realized that it was merely another death hoax that spread like wildfire.

In today's age of social media, death hoaxes related to prominent celebrities have become quite a major irritant for the online community, as some pranksters online often derive pleasure from randomly deciding to kill off global celebrities.

From the likes of Rowan Atkinson and Will Smith to Drake, the biggest of names often fall prey to the curse of the dreaded internet hoax, which continues to leave the internet shaken.

As the air surrounding Drake's apparent death eventually cleared, the online community was able to see the lighter side of things, responding with several memes in honor of the hoax.

#RIPDrake proved to be another hoax, Twitter responds with memes

Aubrey "Drake" Graham is one of the most influential names in the music industry, racking up several accolades over his decorated career as a singer-songwriter, rapper, and entrepreneur.

From dominating the music charts to asserting his influence amongst youngsters via different avenues such as Epic Games' Fortnite and esports stable 100 Thieves, Drake is, without doubt, one of the biggest celebrities on the planet.

It is due to his immense popularity that the entire internet had a meltdown on seeing #RIPDrake trending online.

Readers can check out some of the top reactions to Drake's apparent death below, which ranged from concern to humor via memes:

i saw #RIPDrake trending and had a fucking heart attack pic.twitter.com/qw1Kd97WqB — jem (@dumbblackie) November 15, 2020

Me checking Twitter to make sure that drake is okay #RIPDRAKE pic.twitter.com/8ogHLOZDjE — Averyx (@Averyx_YT) November 15, 2020

Y’all still playing with peoples life after all we been through in 2020? #RIPDrake pic.twitter.com/x12TCBrI5h — jillian 444 (@Ursentientbeing) November 15, 2020

y’all really bringing bad things to yourself atp especially seeing how 2020 is going why is this trending 😭#RIPdrake pic.twitter.com/QoR6kpjJPs — 𝙖𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙧 ☆･ﾟ (@abeergaberrr) November 15, 2020

MAN DRAKE AINT DEAD STOP PLAYING WITH ME LIKE DAT #RIPDrake pic.twitter.com/4q1rYGjYRb — CarKeysha (@holographicltt) November 15, 2020

#RIPDRAKE gone too soon 😑😪😭

FUCK 2020 YO pic.twitter.com/L1S7UlpS1v — Speed aka Achilles (@SpeedPlatinum) November 14, 2020

Which one of you bitches started the #RIPdrake trend? I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/zU2poarXBu — 👩🏾‍⚕️ (@Blameitontati) November 15, 2020

Drake when he finds out what Twitter did today #RIPdrake pic.twitter.com/yIx7Skm5P4 — ً (@shawtygmoney) November 15, 2020

Drake when he sees #RIPDrake is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/xMYkW0xkyS — Shan (@shanuddin889) November 15, 2020

AYE MAN YALL GOTTA STOP PLAYING LIKE THIS #RIPDrake pic.twitter.com/pJmMAhl1tQ — REEEEEESE (@_ShortybyForty) November 15, 2020

I hate twitter y’all really got me thinking drake died #RIPDrake pic.twitter.com/9RfAcqrwsx — stdherpboy (@unknown_user712) November 15, 2020

#RIPDrake You was my favorite rapper dawg I been listening to you since DAY 1. pic.twitter.com/w08SsiiWet — Introverted, not tryna kick it (@tinashesofine) November 15, 2020

While Drake might undoubtedly have not had a memorable time online, the internet eventually did, courtesy of a barrage of memes.