New Drake Toosie Slide Emote added to Fortnite

The Fortnite Item Shop has modified the Drake Toosie Slide emote on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and handheld devices as indicated by previous reports and leaks.

The dance has made its way into Epic Games' Fortnite in the form of an emote, though its joined the party slightly late. The emote will also play a snippet of the actual song in the game. Better still, it takes only 500 V-Bucks to purchase the emote, which means you can expect to see everyone using it these next few days.

In early April, Drake launched the song alongside a music video in which he wears a Coronavirus mask and performs the dance in his Toronto marble-on-marble mansion.

Drake's viral dance arrives on Fortnite

Since then, “Toosie Slide” has exploded into a viral phenomenon, especially on TikTok. The song also marks Drake’s third time debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first male recording artist to do so.

The Psycho Bandit skin and all the other Borderlands cosmetics that Epic Games debuted last year ahead of Borderlands 3’s release are also currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop. These items, like the new Toosie Slide emote, are in the "Featured" section rather than the "Daily" section, suggesting that they will stick around longer.

Hopefully, the players will be able to use the "Toosie Slide" to dance away their frustration over the postponed live event marking the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Players who are not that excited about the "Toosie Slide" have the option to focus on new tasks such as ‘Place Conquest’ and ‘Storm the Agency’ while waiting for Season 3.